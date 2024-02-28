F1 24 release countdown: Exact start time and date

It’s time to take your place on the grid, as the race towards F1 24‘s release is about to start. Here’s the exact date and time you can put your helmet on, grab your steering wheel, and get into the action.

F1 24 is set to bring some major upgrades to the series, with an “overhauled Career mode” and revamped handling system serving as some of the early teases we’ve received from the development team.

I, for one, can’t wait to get onto the track and test out the new handling system and see if it will finally unlock my potential as the incredibly quick F1 driver that I just know is inside me. Here’s how long we have to wait to get our hands on F1 24.

When does F1 24 release?

F1 24 has two different release dates, depending on which version of the game you purchase. Should you buy the standard version of the game for $69.99, you’ll be able to play the game on Friday, May 31, which is the worldwide release date.

EA Sports and Codemasters hasn’t provided an exact launch time, so the countdown below is set for midnight CT. We’ll update it should any new information be made available.

When does F1 24 Champions Edition release?

If you want to splash a little more cash and get the F1 24 Champions Edition, you’ll be granted early access to the game, and be able to play it on Tuesday, May 28.

As above, we’ve set the countdown below to midnight CT and will update it when more information is available.

What’s included in F1 24’s Champions Edition?

F1 24‘s Champions Edition includes:

McLaren, Williams, Alpine, and Haas 2024 liveries for F1 23 Time Trials. (If pre-ordered before April 24.)

McLaren Shadow and Alpine Esports liveries for F1 23 Time Trials and F1 24. (If pre-ordered before April 24.)

Three days early access.

18,000 PitCoin

VIP Podium Pass

F1 World Bumper Pack (50,000 in-game cash, seven day XP boost, unique Upgrade card, F1 World in-game resources.)

Two MyTeam Icons

One month F1 TV Pro pass. (United States only.)

