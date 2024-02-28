Category:
General

How to get 15 percent off F1 24 with new loyalty discount scheme

Every cent counts.
Image of Matt Porter
Matt Porter
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 08:10 am
A Ferrari and Aston Martin F1 car racing down the Las Vegas strip.
Image via EA Sports

The only thing better than overtaking your rival to win a race is saving money in the process. That’s why it’s great news that EA Sports has introduced a new loyalty discount that could get you 15 percent off F1 24.

Recommended Videos

Drive to Survive has arrived on Netflix and the F1 season is officially underway, so that can only mean one thing: The new Formula 1 video game is firmly on the horizon. We don’t know too much about the next entry in the series just yet, but we do know there’s a way to save money if you want to buy it.

How to save 15 percent on F1 24

For F1 24, EA Sports has introduced a loyalty discount scheme that gives players who own any of F1 2021, F1 22, or F1 23 a 15 percent discount on the game when they preorder the Champions Edition.

The good news is that you don’t need to own all three of those previous entries, just any one of them. So, for example, if you haven’t played an F1 game in three years, but fancy trying out the new one, you can get it for a cheaper price than expected.

When does F1 24’s 15 percent discount end?

F1 24‘s 15 percent loyalty discount ends on May 31, 2024, which is the game’s worldwide release date. That means you have plenty of time to decide whether you want to buy it, and then get your discount.

Players who order the game before April 24 also get some bonus content for F1 23 and will be able to use the 2024 McLaren, Williams, Alpine, and Haas liveries in the game.

The Champions Edition also comes with 18,000 PitCoins, a VIP Podium Pass, and three days early access, meaning you can play from May 28.

related content
Read Article How to make People in Infinite Craft
A screenshot showing elements in Infinite Craft that are connected to the crafting of People.
Category:
General
General
How to make People in Infinite Craft
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to make Paper in Infinite Craft
Paper in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Paper in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Epic Games allegedly had 189GB of confidential data stolen in latest ransomware attack
Fortnite Jonesy floating through space with shocked look on his face
Category:
General
General
Epic Games allegedly had 189GB of confidential data stolen in latest ransomware attack
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make People in Infinite Craft
A screenshot showing elements in Infinite Craft that are connected to the crafting of People.
Category:
General
General
How to make People in Infinite Craft
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to make Paper in Infinite Craft
Paper in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Paper in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Epic Games allegedly had 189GB of confidential data stolen in latest ransomware attack
Fortnite Jonesy floating through space with shocked look on his face
Category:
General
General
Epic Games allegedly had 189GB of confidential data stolen in latest ransomware attack
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 28, 2024
Author
Matt Porter
Associate Editor. Matt has been writing about Call of Duty for almost 10 years, with bylines at Gfinity, Dexerto, and a spell as CharlieIntel's editor. Matt is experienced in all things CoD, including multiplayer, Warzone, and esports.