How to get 15 percent off F1 24 with new loyalty discount scheme

The only thing better than overtaking your rival to win a race is saving money in the process. That’s why it’s great news that EA Sports has introduced a new loyalty discount that could get you 15 percent off F1 24.

Drive to Survive has arrived on Netflix and the F1 season is officially underway, so that can only mean one thing: The new Formula 1 video game is firmly on the horizon. We don’t know too much about the next entry in the series just yet, but we do know there’s a way to save money if you want to buy it.

How to save 15 percent on F1 24

For F1 24, EA Sports has introduced a loyalty discount scheme that gives players who own any of F1 2021, F1 22, or F1 23 a 15 percent discount on the game when they preorder the Champions Edition.

The good news is that you don’t need to own all three of those previous entries, just any one of them. So, for example, if you haven’t played an F1 game in three years, but fancy trying out the new one, you can get it for a cheaper price than expected.

When does F1 24’s 15 percent discount end?

F1 24‘s 15 percent loyalty discount ends on May 31, 2024, which is the game’s worldwide release date. That means you have plenty of time to decide whether you want to buy it, and then get your discount.

Players who order the game before April 24 also get some bonus content for F1 23 and will be able to use the 2024 McLaren, Williams, Alpine, and Haas liveries in the game.

The Champions Edition also comes with 18,000 PitCoins, a VIP Podium Pass, and three days early access, meaning you can play from May 28.