F1 24 release date confirmed, devs tease overhauled Career mode and revamped handling system

F1 24 has officially got its release date, with EA Sports confirming when we can get our hands on it, along with teases about an “overhauled Career mode” and the game’s new “Dynamic Handling System.”

Recommended Videos

With the new Formula 1 season set to kick off on March 2 in Bahrain, the developer has given us our first details about the next entry in its EA Sports F1 series, announcing that May 31 will mark the game’s worldwide release. However, if you fancy getting into the driver’s seat a little earlier, the Champions Edition of the game will grant three days early access starting May 28.

On top of that, Codemasters’ Senior Creative Director Lee Mather confirmed that a full reveal is “coming soon,” and that the game will launch with “an overhauled Career mode, a new EA Sports Dynamic Handling System, and so much more.”

The news of the major updates to Career mode will be music to the ears of F1 fans, with the mode not receiving any significant changes since MyTeam was introduced in F1 2020. Four years is a long time to wait, but the game’s website states we’ll get an “all-new Driver Career mode with new gameplay rooted in the sport.”

F1 24‘s announcement also has some in-game implications for F1 23. Mather stated that in an attempt to let fans “connect immediately with the 2024 season with some of their favorite teams ahead of this weekend’s first Lights Out,” the 2024 McLaren, Alpine, Williams, and Haas liveries will all be added to the F1 23 for anyone who preorders F1 24.

And just to sweeten the deal a little more, anyone who owns any F1 game since 2021 can avail of a 15% off loyalty discount, meaning you can get into the action for less come May.

For now, though, we’ll just have to wait for EA Sports and Codemasters to drop the full reveal. At least the real-life drivers are back on track this weekend to distract us in the meantime.