The Outlast Trials price: Is it free to play?

How much will it cost?
An Outlast Trials player crouching behind a desk.
Image via Red Barrel

The Outlast Trials was one of the biggest horror games to release on PC in 2023, but now that it’s releasing on console, will it be free to play, or will you need to open your wallet?

Red Barrel’s co-op multiplayer game caught the attention of horror fans on PC, who loved taking Murkoff Corporation’s frightening and challenging trials with their friends. Following on from that success, the developer is launching the game on consoles too. Here’s how much you’ll need to pay for Murkoff’s terrifying form of therapy in The Outlast Trials.

Is The Outlast Trials free to play?

No, The Outlast Trials is not free to play, and you’ll need to splash some cash if you want to play it.

While games like Fortnite and VALORANT have popularized the idea of games releasing for free, Red Barrel has not followed suit.

A man sitting in a mask and medical kit, writing on a page.
You’ll pay for The Outlast Trials—in more ways than one. Image via Red Barrel

The Outlast Trials price confirmed

For those who want to play on their PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One, The Outlast Trials will cost $39.99 for the standard version, or $49.99 for the Deluxe Edition, as confirmed by the listings on the Microsoft Store.

The Outlast Trials is also still available on PC and you can buy it for $29.99 on Steam.

Thankfully, no matter which platform you choose to play the game on, you’ll still be able to play with your friends as The Outlast Trials does feature crossplay. It even has its own friends system to make things as seamless as possible.

So there you have it, you now know how much The Outlast Trials is going to cost you monetarily, but there’s no telling how much you and your friends will have to give to make it out of the Murkoff facility. If you’re worried about it, learn how long The Outlast Trials is.

How long is The Outlast Trials?
An action scene from The Outlast Trials.
How long is The Outlast Trials?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 27, 2024
Is The Outlast Trials down? How to check server status
Zapping in Outlast.
Category:
Outlast
Outlast
Is The Outlast Trials down? How to check server status
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 27, 2024
Can you preload The Outlast Trials?
Player tries to revive teammate as an enemy approaches in The Outlast Trials
Category:
Outlast
Outlast
Can you preload The Outlast Trials?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 27, 2024
