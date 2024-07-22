All Deviant locations in Once Human

Deviants are adorable creatures players can bring on their journey through the post-apocalyptic world of Once Human. Locating these creatures can be challenging, as they’re scattered across various regions of the map, concealed or awaiting discovery.

Recommended Videos

For those aiming to collect all the Deviants and make the best use of them, here’s a guide detailing the locations of each one in Once Human.

Where to find Deviants in Once Human

Magnificent creatures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Human players are introduced to Deviants in the tutorial. These fuzzy creatures provide a helping hand across Nalcott and vary in style, aesthetic, abilities, and most importantly, the ways you can find them to collect.

Since there are more than 40 Deviants, I’ve divided them into three categories: Combat, Utility, and Territory. You’ll find the locations of all Deviants below.

All Combat Deviant locations

Seventeen Deviants belong to the Combat category in Once Human. As suggested by the name, these creatures are of assistance during enemy confrontations. Some have abilities that help in attack while others are defensive.

Edition Number Name Type Ability How to get 01 Butterfly’s Emissary Attacker Fights with you during battles. Can assign targets. Can be acquired after completing the tutorial. 02 Festering Gel Defender Builds Fortification to defend from attacks. Defeat the Navereous boss in the Monolith of Greed to capture the Deviant. 03 Mr. Wish Attacker Scout for enemies and shoot them. Defeat the Gatcha Machine in the Silo Securement Facility to acquire Mr. Wish. 04 Mini Feaster Attacker Attack Targets, Provides jump boosts and increases DPS.

Participate in the Mist event near Chalk Peak to receive the Deviation. It can be found in the loot crates dropped as a reward. 05 Enchanting Void Attacker Midnight Maul, combat assistant. Solve the statue puzzle and defeat the boss in the Securement Silo Theta to acquire the Deviant. 06 Voodoo Doll Defender Absorbs enemy damage and combat assistance. Climb on top of the Sunbury Middle School Building to spot the Deviant floating next to the ledge. 07 Polar Jelly Attacker Freezes enemies during combat. Take part in the Cargo Jelly PvP event and win to acquire the Polar Jelly Deviant. 08 Lonewolf’s Whisper Attacker Assists in Combat and increased DPS. Defeat the Shadow Hound boss to receive this Deviant as a drop in the Mopnolith of Thirst. 09 Grumpy Bulb Attacker Confuses enemies during combat and increases DPS To find the Deviant, harvest Deviant Onions in your territory. 10 Mini Wonder Defender Absorbs enemy attacks and assists in combat. Play the Otherworld Traveller Quest in the Forsaken Monolith to collect the Mini Wonder Defender Deviant. 11 Zeno-Purifier Attacker Provides teleportation to players and assists in combat. Complete the seasonal challenge, “Defeat 200 enemies with a melee weapon” to redeem the Deviant. 12 Pyro Dino Attacker Breathes fire to provide burning damage to enemies. Dropped by chance after defeating the boss at the Seapage area of Securement Silo PH1. 13 Shattered Maiden Attacker Assists in combat. Defeat the Scarecrow mini-boss during the Farmside Fright quest to capture the Deviant. 14 Dr. Teddy Defender Helps in health regenration. Defeat the boss in Securment Silo theta for a chance to receive Dr. Teddy as a drop. You may need to repeat the fight multiple times to acquire the Deviant. 15 Atomic Snail Defender Increases sprint when health gets low. Search the vicinity of Stinger’s Cove Frontier or the Winding Ridge Frontier to find the Atomic Snail. Change worlds for the Deviant to spawn. 16 Rebecca Attacker Plays the piano and increase health regenration. Defeat Dr. Mannhiem in the LEA Research Facility Lab to find this Deviant as a drop. 17 Canine Skull Attacker Increases rage Head to the Monolith of Thirst and defeat the boss Rabizex to acquire the Deviant.

All Utility Deviant locations

Gotta find them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similarly, Utility Deviants give players power-ups to help them craft items for the fields, whether it be cultivating or simply growing more crops in Once Human.

Edition Number Name Type Ability How to get 01 Harveseed Crafting Produces Heart Vine used to upgrade armor. Defeat Trent in the Maia Cliff Monolith to capture the Deviant. 02 Disco Ball Crafting Produces Inspiration Fragment. There’s a chance for it to spawn at the Town Inn Settlement inside a Gear Crate or a Morphic Crate placed inside the mansion next to the Deadsville Teleporter in Dayton Wetlands 03 Masonic Pyramid Crafting Produces Wolflame and Mind Matrix. Take part in the Frontier Wars public event to acquire the Masonic Pyramid as a reward. 04 Dream Catcher Crafting Produces Thread of Dreams. Defeat Arachsiam during Wolf of the Wasteland quest to receive the Deviant as a drop. 05 Pup Buddy Crafting Provides Featherweight consumables to increase carrying capacity. Head to the Green Zone within Chalk Peak and keep an eye out for a floating Zombie that appears randomly in the vicinity. Roam around the area until you encounter it, defeat the zombie, and you’ll receive the Pup Buddy as a drop. 06 Frog the leaper Crafting Produces Silver Spring and Universal Bait. Climb on top of the structure made out of cars next to the Deadsville Teleporter in Dayton Islands to get a hold of the Deviant. If it doesn’t spawn, check back at a later time to find it. 07 Hug in a Bowl Crafting Produces Noodles for consumption. Travel on the road west of the Headrest Industries to find the Deviant roaming around in Broken Delta region. 08 Gingerbread House Crafting Produces Cracker Crumbs. This Deviant is rewarded randomly by unlocking Morphic Crates around the six regions of Once Human. 10 Atomic Lighter Crafting Produces Split-Core cotton Travel to the Silo EX1 in Chalk Peak and explore the western section to find the Atomic Light Deviant floating in the air. 11 Space Turner Crafting Produces Spatial Keystone In the Dayton Hospital mission, track the illuminated wheelchair to locate a reception area featuring a wall-mounted calendar. Proceed through the adjacent elevator until the calendar displays September 15. Once this date is reached, interact with the intercom placed on the table to obtain the Space Tuner Deviant. 12 Orb Lighting Crafting Produces special materials to create tactical items. Travel through the A-5 door of the Gaia Military Base to spot the Deviant on top of the building. If it doesn’t spawn, try changing worlds to increase your chances. 13 By the Wind Crafting Harvests Shrobs. Participate in the Winding Ridge Frontier public event near the Red Sand region to acquire the Deviant as a reward.

All Territory Deviant locations

They’re everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Territory Deviants are the final category of companions you can discover in Once Human. These Deviants are highly valuable for your settlements, assisting with cooking, locating scarce items, and enhancing ore production.

Below, we’ve listed their names and how you can acquire them.

Edition Number Name Type Ability How to get 01 Buzzy Bee Farmer Plant farming Can be found as a reward in a Morphic Crate or flying around the Grape Vineyard in Dayton Wetlands. 02 Logging Beaver Logger Cuts trees. Travel to the dock of the Meyer’s market in Dayton Wetlands to spawn the Deviant. If it doesn’t spawn, Teleport back and forth between the docks to find it. 03 Digby Boy Miner Produces Ore, regular, Silver, and Gold. This deviant is a random drop from Mining Ores. Mine Silver ores to increase your chances. 04 Nutcracker Territory Defense Mobile Turret for settlement defense. Defeat Mensdevoran to find the Deviant as a drop. 05 Chefosaurus Rex Cooking Increases cooking speed. There are two ways to get this deviant. Complete the Grey Water Camp quest given by Lowe or find it in one of the Morphic Crates near the Securement Silo PH1. 06 Electric Eel Power Increases power output for generators. Can be caught while fishing near the docks of the Meyer’s Market. 07 H37 Explorer Scavenges scarce resources. Blast through the dungeon of Securement Silo Alpha to reach the Deviant room and collect H37. 08 Fetch a lot Bunny Gatherer Finds and harvests shrobs. Can be rewarded as a drop for chopping down Dracena Trees in Red Sands. 09 Extradimensional Cat Healing Increases health regeneration while sleeping. Travel to the house behind the Deadsville Teleporter to spot the Extradimensional Cat sitting on the roof. If it doesn’t spawn, try switching worlds. 10 Strange Door Crafting Produces Shattered Strange door fragments to create portals. Participate in the Doors Public event in Iron River or Dayton Wetlands to score the Deviant as a reward. It also has a chance of spawning during the main quest in Chalk Peak. 11 Paper Figure Explorer Repairs wooden furniture eg: doors and floors. Head to the first floor of the house in High Banks to spawn the Paper Doll Deviant. 12 Flame Essence Power Increases efficiency of burning. Can be found in the main warehouse of the Sutherland Chemical Plant in Broken Delta. 13 Growshroom Farmers Plants and harvests seeds in your settlement. This Deviant is a random drop from harvesting mushrooms in your settlement. 14 Lethal Rabbit Hunter Collects other animals hides and resoruces. Dropped as a reward for skinning rabbits. 15 Snowglobe Explorer Increases recovery of Deviant power. Defeat the boss Empty House located in Securement Silo PSI of the Red Sands region to acquire the Deviant.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy