Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture of Digby Boy working in Once Human.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Once Human

All Deviant locations in Once Human

Deviant, I choose you.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 06:30 pm

Deviants are adorable creatures players can bring on their journey through the post-apocalyptic world of Once Human. Locating these creatures can be challenging, as they’re scattered across various regions of the map, concealed or awaiting discovery.

Recommended Videos

For those aiming to collect all the Deviants and make the best use of them, here’s a guide detailing the locations of each one in Once Human.

Where to find Deviants in Once Human

By the Wind Deviant in once human
Magnificent creatures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Human players are introduced to Deviants in the tutorial. These fuzzy creatures provide a helping hand across Nalcott and vary in style, aesthetic, abilities, and most importantly, the ways you can find them to collect.

Since there are more than 40 Deviants, I’ve divided them into three categories: Combat, Utility, and Territory. You’ll find the locations of all Deviants below.

All Combat Deviant locations

Seventeen Deviants belong to the Combat category in Once Human. As suggested by the name, these creatures are of assistance during enemy confrontations. Some have abilities that help in attack while others are defensive.

Edition NumberNameTypeAbilityHow to get
01Butterfly’s EmissaryAttackerFights with you during battles. Can assign targets.Can be acquired after completing the tutorial.
02Festering GelDefenderBuilds Fortification to defend from attacks.Defeat the Navereous boss in the Monolith of Greed to capture the Deviant.
03Mr. WishAttackerScout for enemies and shoot them.Defeat the Gatcha Machine in the Silo Securement Facility to acquire Mr. Wish.
04Mini FeasterAttackerAttack Targets, Provides jump boosts and increases DPS.
Participate in the Mist event near Chalk Peak to receive the Deviation. It can be found in the loot crates dropped as a reward.
05Enchanting VoidAttackerMidnight Maul, combat assistant.Solve the statue puzzle and defeat the boss in the Securement Silo Theta to acquire the Deviant.
06Voodoo DollDefenderAbsorbs enemy damage and combat assistance.Climb on top of the Sunbury Middle School Building to spot the Deviant floating next to the ledge.
07Polar JellyAttackerFreezes enemies during combat.Take part in the Cargo Jelly PvP event and win to acquire the Polar Jelly Deviant.
08Lonewolf’s WhisperAttackerAssists in Combat and increased DPS.Defeat the Shadow Hound boss to receive this Deviant as a drop in the Mopnolith of Thirst.
09Grumpy BulbAttackerConfuses enemies during combat and increases DPSTo find the Deviant, harvest Deviant Onions in your territory.
10Mini WonderDefenderAbsorbs enemy attacks and assists in combat.Play the Otherworld Traveller Quest in the Forsaken Monolith to collect the Mini Wonder Defender Deviant.
11Zeno-PurifierAttackerProvides teleportation to players and assists in combat.Complete the seasonal challenge, “Defeat 200 enemies with a melee weapon” to redeem the Deviant.
12Pyro DinoAttackerBreathes fire to provide burning damage to enemies.Dropped by chance after defeating the boss at the Seapage area of Securement Silo PH1.
13Shattered MaidenAttackerAssists in combat.Defeat the Scarecrow mini-boss during the Farmside Fright quest to capture the Deviant.
14Dr. Teddy DefenderHelps in health regenration.Defeat the boss in Securment Silo theta for a chance to receive Dr. Teddy as a drop. You may need to repeat the fight multiple times to acquire the Deviant.
15Atomic SnailDefenderIncreases sprint when health gets low.Search the vicinity of Stinger’s Cove Frontier or the Winding Ridge Frontier to find the Atomic Snail. Change worlds for the Deviant to spawn.
16RebeccaAttackerPlays the piano and increase health regenration.Defeat Dr. Mannhiem in the LEA Research Facility Lab to find this Deviant as a drop.
17Canine SkullAttackerIncreases rageHead to the Monolith of Thirst and defeat the boss Rabizex to acquire the Deviant.

All Utility Deviant locations

Disco Ball Deviant once Human
Gotta find them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similarly, Utility Deviants give players power-ups to help them craft items for the fields, whether it be cultivating or simply growing more crops in Once Human.

Edition NumberNameTypeAbilityHow to get
01HarveseedCraftingProduces Heart Vine used to upgrade armor.Defeat Trent in the Maia Cliff Monolith to capture the Deviant.
02Disco BallCraftingProduces Inspiration Fragment. There’s a chance for it to spawn at the Town Inn Settlement inside a Gear Crate or a Morphic Crate placed inside the mansion next to the Deadsville Teleporter in Dayton Wetlands
03Masonic PyramidCraftingProduces Wolflame and Mind Matrix.Take part in the Frontier Wars public event to acquire the Masonic Pyramid as a reward.
04Dream CatcherCraftingProduces Thread of Dreams.Defeat Arachsiam during Wolf of the Wasteland quest to receive the Deviant as a drop.
05Pup BuddyCraftingProvides Featherweight consumables to increase carrying capacity.Head to the Green Zone within Chalk Peak and keep an eye out for a floating Zombie that appears randomly in the vicinity. Roam around the area until you encounter it, defeat the zombie, and you’ll receive the Pup Buddy as a drop.
06Frog the leaperCraftingProduces Silver Spring and Universal Bait.Climb on top of the structure made out of cars next to the Deadsville Teleporter in Dayton Islands to get a hold of the Deviant. If it doesn’t spawn, check back at a later time to find it.
07Hug in a BowlCraftingProduces Noodles for consumption.Travel on the road west of the Headrest Industries to find the Deviant roaming around in Broken Delta region.
08Gingerbread HouseCraftingProduces Cracker Crumbs.This Deviant is rewarded randomly by unlocking Morphic Crates around the six regions of Once Human.
10Atomic LighterCraftingProduces Split-Core cottonTravel to the Silo EX1 in Chalk Peak and explore the western section to find the Atomic Light Deviant floating in the air.
11Space TurnerCraftingProduces Spatial KeystoneIn the Dayton Hospital mission, track the illuminated wheelchair to locate a reception area featuring a wall-mounted calendar. Proceed through the adjacent elevator until the calendar displays September 15. Once this date is reached, interact with the intercom placed on the table to obtain the Space Tuner Deviant.
12Orb LightingCraftingProduces special materials to create tactical items.Travel through the A-5 door of the Gaia Military Base to spot the Deviant on top of the building. If it doesn’t spawn, try changing worlds to increase your chances.
13By the WindCraftingHarvests Shrobs.Participate in the Winding Ridge Frontier public event near the Red Sand region to acquire the Deviant as a reward.

All Territory Deviant locations

Buzzy Bee once Human
They’re everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Territory Deviants are the final category of companions you can discover in Once Human. These Deviants are highly valuable for your settlements, assisting with cooking, locating scarce items, and enhancing ore production.

Below, we’ve listed their names and how you can acquire them.

Edition NumberNameTypeAbilityHow to get
01Buzzy BeeFarmerPlant farmingCan be found as a reward in a Morphic Crate or flying around the Grape Vineyard in Dayton Wetlands.
02Logging BeaverLoggerCuts trees.Travel to the dock of the Meyer’s market in Dayton Wetlands to spawn the Deviant. If it doesn’t spawn, Teleport back and forth between the docks to find it.
03Digby BoyMinerProduces Ore, regular, Silver, and Gold.This deviant is a random drop from Mining Ores. Mine Silver ores to increase your chances.
04NutcrackerTerritory DefenseMobile Turret for settlement defense.Defeat Mensdevoran to find the Deviant as a drop.
05Chefosaurus RexCookingIncreases cooking speed.There are two ways to get this deviant. Complete the Grey Water Camp quest given by Lowe or find it in one of the Morphic Crates near the Securement Silo PH1.
06Electric EelPowerIncreases power output for generators.Can be caught while fishing near the docks of the Meyer’s Market.
07H37ExplorerScavenges scarce resources.Blast through the dungeon of Securement Silo Alpha to reach the Deviant room and collect H37.
08Fetch a lot BunnyGathererFinds and harvests shrobs.Can be rewarded as a drop for chopping down Dracena Trees in Red Sands.
09Extradimensional CatHealingIncreases health regeneration while sleeping.Travel to the house behind the Deadsville Teleporter to spot the Extradimensional Cat sitting on the roof. If it doesn’t spawn, try switching worlds.
10Strange DoorCraftingProduces Shattered Strange door fragments to create portals.Participate in the Doors Public event in Iron River or Dayton Wetlands to score the Deviant as a reward. It also has a chance of spawning during the main quest in Chalk Peak.
11Paper FigureExplorerRepairs wooden furniture eg: doors and floors.Head to the first floor of the house in High Banks to spawn the Paper Doll Deviant.
12Flame EssencePowerIncreases efficiency of burning.Can be found in the main warehouse of the Sutherland Chemical Plant in Broken Delta.
13GrowshroomFarmersPlants and harvests seeds in your settlement.This Deviant is a random drop from harvesting mushrooms in your settlement.
14Lethal RabbitHunterCollects other animals hides and resoruces.Dropped as a reward for skinning rabbits.
15SnowglobeExplorerIncreases recovery of Deviant power.Defeat the boss Empty House located in Securement Silo PSI of the Red Sands region to acquire the Deviant.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook