Once Human codes (July 2024)

In a post-apocalyptic world where it’s very much survival of the fittest, having codes and freebies that offer up valuable resources, medicine, and skins can make the dangerous world of Once Human much more bearable.

Most free-to-play games generally offer codes with different types of resources to help players on their journey, and in Once Human, you need all the help you can get. Here are all the codes we’ve found in Once Human and what goodies they give out.

All active Once Human codes

Grab all the free loot you can get. Image via Starry Studio

OnceHuman0710 : Redeem for Camouflage (Vehicle skin color).

: Redeem for Camouflage (Vehicle skin color). CDYM4MXDNH : Redeem for two Sanity Gummies and 200 Energy Link.

: Redeem for two Sanity Gummies and 200 Energy Link. OH000007 : Redeem for One Adrenaline Shot, two Activators, and 300 Energy Link.

: Redeem for One Adrenaline Shot, two Activators, and 300 Energy Link. FCNX8NHXJ7 : Redeem for One Adrenaline Shot, two Activators, and 300 Energy Link.

: Redeem for One Adrenaline Shot, two Activators, and 300 Energy Link. HYD7MY66RT : Redeem for One Adrenaline Shot, two Activators, and 300 Energy Link.

: Redeem for One Adrenaline Shot, two Activators, and 300 Energy Link. OnceHumanIGP / OnceHumanTBG / OnceHumanKFBT / OnceHumanJRPT / OnceHumanMMOB / OnceHumanTBG (Pick one): Redeem for 300 Energy Link, two Activators, and one Adrenaline Shot.

All expired Once Human codes

There are currently no expired Once Human codes.

How to redeem codes in Once Human

Redeem your codes from the Events tab. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

It’s easy to redeem Once Human codes. To redeem codes in Once Human, follow these easy steps:

Launch Once Human. Press Esc and enter the Shop Event. Head to the Event tab. Select Redeem Code at the bottom of the screen or press X. Copy and paste an active code into the text box. Claim your rewards.

Once the code has been successfully redeemed, you can find your rewards in your Backpack or Gear depending on what you’ve received.

How to redeem a friend code in Once Human Accept Invitation Event

In addition to redeeming regular codes, you can get invite codes from friends. When you claim these in the Accept Invitation Event section, you get a random weapon chosen by your friend and buffs to your level and battle pass experience.

The weapon you get varies because it’s player-chosen, but it can be pretty much anything from high-rarity MP7s and assault rifles to shotguns and pistols.

You can only claim this invite code before you reach Level 10. Once you reach Level 10, then you can generate codes for other starting players.

What do I do if Once Human codes aren’t working?

If the active codes aren’t working in Once Human, it’s likely either because the code has expired or been typed incorrectly. When the code is expired, it’s no longer active, meaning you can’t redeem it. The other possibility is that it may have been entered incorrectly, so be sure you’ve typed the code correctly before trying to claim it again.

Once Human Twitch freebies

You’ll be ready for Fall with these cosmetics. Image via Starry Studio

In addition to all of the code goodies you can get, there are also Once Human Twitch drops you can earn by watching any participating streams for a total of eight hours. These include:

Weapon Charm Thumbs Up : This can be claimed after watching for one hour.

: This can be claimed after watching for one hour. Autumn Splendor Shoes : Watch for two hours.

: Watch for two hours. Mayfly Cap : Watch for four hours.

: Watch for four hours. Autumn Splendor Bottoms : This can be claimed after watching for six hours.

: This can be claimed after watching for six hours. Autumn Splendor Tops: Watch for eight hours.

This event ends on Aug. 5, so be sure to watch participating Once Human streams before the event ends to claim these cosmetics. They’re delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours of being claimed.

How to find new Once Human codes

As new Once Human codes become available to redeem, they’ll be added here, which means you can always check back to ensure you have all of the latest free loot.

If you want to search for Once Human codes yourself, the best spots to check are as follows:

If you’re enjoying Once Human, make sure to claim these codes and watch all the participating Twitch streams to get all free cosmetics and buffs while you can.

