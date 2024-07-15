Adrenaline Shots in Once Human are a total lifesaver. They can bring you back from the brink of death and give you one more crucial chance to defeat your foes. So, getting and making them is key to surviving in this post-apocalyptic world.

These Adrenaline Shots can be obtained in various ways, with some more reliable than others. However, all the methods require some effort to get them in Once Human.

How to get Adrenaline Shots in Once Human

Level up your battle pass to get Adrenaline Shots. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. You can get one Adrenaline Shot per week using Dewlets. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. Bind your Discord for rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

There are five ways to get Adrenaline Shots in Once Human, including looting them from med or first aid kits, collecting them as rewards in the Battle Pass, exchanging Astral Dewlets for one per week, by binding your Discord to Once Human (one-off), or by making them at the Supplies Workbench.

The latter is the more consistent method for making and obtaining Adrenaline Shots. But there are many steps you must take before you can even make Adrenaline Shots.

How to make Adrenaline Shots in Once Human

You need a Supplies Workbench to craft them. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. Unlock the formula in the Crafting tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

To craft Adrenaline Shots, you need eight Acid, one Glass, two Rubber, and 20 Stardust Sources. You can’t just instantly make Adrenaline Shots though; you must have a Supplies Workbench (which you unlock from the Essential Tools node in the Crafting Tree in Memetics) and unlock the Adrenaline Shot formula in the Crafting section in Memetics. You can unlock these using Memetics Points.

Once you have your Supplies Workbench and unlocked the formula, you can start making Adrenaline Shots. Collect the ingredients in the following locations:

Acid : Found by exploring the Wilderness. I get most of my Acid by killing monsters and looting it from their remains.

: Found by exploring the Wilderness. I get most of my Acid by killing monsters and looting it from their remains. Glass : This can be crafted at your furnace using Gravel (obtained by mining rocks) and Charcoal (made at the furnace from logs).

: This can be crafted at your furnace using Gravel (obtained by mining rocks) and Charcoal (made at the furnace from logs). Rubber : You can find this in the Wilderness or by disassembling scrap. As you explore, pick up every scrap and bring it back to disassemble. You’ll get various crucial resources like Rubber and sometimes even Copper Ingots.

: You can find this in the Wilderness or by disassembling scrap. As you explore, pick up every scrap and bring it back to disassemble. You’ll get various crucial resources like Rubber and sometimes even Copper Ingots. Stardust Source: This is one of the trickiest to find, but it can be found at Production Sites, Securement Silos, and by activating Rift Anchors. Some events will also offer Stardust Source, such as the Global Event for Once Human. This is a limited-time event, so be sure to claim the Stardust before the event ends on Aug. 1.

Now that you know how to unlock the Adrenaline Shot node and where to get the materials to craft it, you can make as many Adrenaline Shots as you’d like.

