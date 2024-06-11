How to quickly get Memetic points in Once Human

Once Human’s progression system is built on acquiring Memetic points used to level up four different crafting trees. Doing so unlocks new technologies, allowing you to craft and build new items, structures, and stations.

These points go by many names in Once Human: Memetic points, Meme points, and Ciphers. But they all feed into the same Memetics trees and let you go from crafting basic items to far more advanced ones. There are plenty of ways to earn them, but if you want Memetic points earned quickly, here’s what you should be prioritizing.

Complete season goals

Thirty unlock points in almost no time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once Human features seasonal gameplay, with new content unlocked during each phase. With each phase comes a new chapter in the Season Goals screen. Completing season goals will earn you Mitsuko’s Marks, and you can collect up to 30 Memetic points by earning 70, 190, and 380 of Mitsuko’s Marks.

These challenges are relatively straightforward too, falling under one of four categories. Basic actions like cooking meals, disassembling items, placing furniture, resting in a bed, securing and fighting Deviations, and looting Mystical Crates in nearby towns will all contribute toward these season goals. You can realistically earn all 30 Memetic points from one phase of season goals in just a couple of hours.

Complete achievements on the Journey screen

Learn and earn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tasks listed on the Journey screen serve as a makeshift in-game guide in Once Human, teaching players how to successfully build up a base, modify equipment, explore the world around them, and more.

Each achievement completed on the Journey screen earns you XP, which lets you level up very rapidly, and you earn Memetic points each time you level up.

Complete Commissions

Very valuable weekly tasks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Commissions are repeatable, weekly tasks that are assigned to you by V, the talking bird guide you meet at the beginning of the game. To view Commissions, summon V by using Tab, and then speak to him.

On the Commissions board, you’ll see up to eight tasks that can be completed, requiring you to hunt a specific creature, acquire a specific material, or craft a specific type of item. Each Commission task rewards a generous amount of XP, and you get a big bonus amount of XP when you complete five. You can also refresh the board after completing all eight, which unlocks new Commission tasks.

By focusing on these three types of tasks, you can very quickly earn dozens of Memetic points, letting you rapidly unlock several technologies via the Memetic trees in just a matter of hours.

