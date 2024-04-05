Once you reach the open world in Once Human, you’ll quickly want to put down roots by establishing your Territory. The first time you join a world, you may find that space for a Territory Core is sparse, so you’ll have to make do with what you can find.

But after some exploration and as you learn the basics of crafting and survival, you may stumble on that perfect spot that overlooks a town, sits on a riverbed, or is a safe distance from any strongholds or enemy points of interest. Thankfully for players, there’s an option to move your base and your Territory pretty easily in Once Human, and you don’t have to live out of your Campsite forever.

How to move Territory in Once Human

This looks like a good spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To move your Territory, all you have to do is open the build menu when you’ve found a place you want to move to and select Move Territory. Once you select the move option, a green outline of your entire Territory structure will appear, and you’ll need to place it in a way in which it fits next to the surrounding terrain.

If there are large stones or trees or other buildings blocking where your Territory structure will go, the outline will appear red until it can be properly placed. It also can’t be built inside another player’s Territory. Once you place your structure, your Territory will move, along with all your crafting stations and storage containers.

How to move in with teammates in Once Human

In Once Human, you can form groups known as Hives, which are like a permanent party or a guild. Joining a Hive allows you to obtain various combat and building buffs, but you can also build a shared Territory together.

All you have to do is place your Territory Core in another Hive member’s Territory and start building structures together. You can visit the Hive section of the Social menu and either find a Hive by searching for its name or create your own.

