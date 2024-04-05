How to place a Campsite in Once Human

The survival game Once Human challenges players to survive a massive apocalyptic open world, which includes managing your hunger, thirst, and even your sanity. To make things a little easier, you can make a Campsite as a temporary home.

You’ll have the opportunity to craft a Campsite very early on, right after you pass the introductory quests and reach the open world. Creating a Campsite is needed for your first set of open world quests, but it’s also a valuable station to have to prepare you for surviving in Once Human. A Campsite is where you can craft several necessary items, though keep in mind it’s more for crafting gear on the go than serving as a temporary base. That’s what your Territory is for.

How to craft and place a Campsite in Once Human

To craft a Campsite in Once Human, you will need 10 Wood and 10 Gravel, both of which you can gather quickly and easily by freehand gathering them from large stones and trees. Once you have 10 of each, hit T on the keyboard to bring up the Camp menu.

Everything you need to survive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should be able to place a Campsite anywhere there is flat and level ground. Be warned that it appears you cannot move a Campsite once you place one, but you can create another one if you have the necessary resources on you. You should place one in your Territory once you reach the open world since it’s relatively low cost and grants you access to all its items in a pinch.

As part of the Eve of Evolution quest, the first items you’ll make are a Rustic Crossbow, Arrows, and a rough Pickaxe. I highly suggest crafting the Pickaxe first as it will make the gathering of resources needed for all your other items much faster. Keep in mind, though, that the Campsite does not come with any built in storage, so don’t overload yourself on gathered resources.

