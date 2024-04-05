Once Human is a truly unique spin on the survival game genre, with horrific creatures and supernatural foes galore on its large open world map.

Recommended Videos

Open-world games are huge and difficult to explore, and sometimes, it’s a pain to move around the maps. That’s what fast travel points are made for, and fast travel points in Once Human are also used for changing worlds.

Here’s everything to know about Teleportation Towers, worlds, and how to change them in Once Human.

What are worlds in Once Human?

Switch worlds to get away from this thing. Image via Starry Studios

Worlds are a functional part of how multiplayer works in the online survival game, and the developer explained exactly what they are and how they work.

“In order to ease server congestion, each server is split into multiple Worlds,” Starry Studio said. “Players can freely switch between Worlds within the same server. All gear and items currently in your inventory will stay with you when you switch Worlds, but any buildings you have constructed will remain in the World you created them in.”

Changing worlds will allow you to play with friends who can’t connect to your current server if it’s overpopulated, but it’s also great for a simple change of scenery as well.

How to change worlds in Once Human

A beautiful world to change to. Image via Starry Studio

Changing worlds in Once Human is simple once you have progressed far enough to find a specific landmark type on the map. Here’s how to do it:

Go to a Teleportation Tower.

Approach the tower and press G to “Change to another world.”

Select which world you want to change to.

Here’s the icon you need to find on your map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Teleportation Towers are marked on the map with a signal tower icon, as seen in the screenshot in the image above. There’s plenty to find on the map, though, In total, there are 34 Teleportation Towers throughout Once Human’s map, and none are all that far away from each other, so you should have no issue finding one once you’ve moved from the spawn area and explored a bit.

Once you first interact with a Teleportation Tower (press F), it will remain on your map as a fast travel point, and you can move to one at will whenever you’d like to move around the map more quickly or to change worlds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more