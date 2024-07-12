Image Credit: Bethesda
Once Human character flying with a bird at the start of the game
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Once Human

All Memetics tree unlockables in Once Human

Even meta-humans need memes.
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 07:09 am

Your progression in Once Human depends majorly on your Memetics tree unlocks. Split across four categories—Infrastructure, Crafting, Logistics, and Building—the humongous Memetic tree is undoubtedly intimidating for new players. 

But fret not. We have collated everything Once Human offers. So, you can find which branch of the Memetic tree to prioritize depending on your playstyle.

Once Human Memetics tree unlockables, listed

Once human memetics cradle menu
The Memetics/Cradle menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infrastructure

The Infrastructure part of the Memetics tree is about harvesting and refining various resources of Once Human. This naturally feeds into the other categories as you need material, whether you’re a fiend or a zen builder.

StageUnlockablePrerequesite
Memetic		Unlock
requirements		Formula unlocks
01 AwakeningDisassembly TechniquesNoneOne CipherDisassembly Bench
Smelting EssentialsNoneOne Cipher– Furnace
– Copper Ingot
– Charcoal
– Glass
Copper PickaxesSmelting EssentialsTwo CiphersCopper Pickaxe
Ore Detector ISmelting EssentialsTwo CiphersCuriosity Catcher I
02 EmpowermentBronze CraftingCopper PickaxesTwo CiphersBronze Ingot
Bronze PickaxesBronze Crafting Three Ciphers
200 Energy Link		Bronze Pickaxe
Fuel RefineryBronze CraftingThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		Refining Facility
03 AscendanceForging TechniquesBronze PickaxesThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Steel Ingot
– Sintered Brick
Steel PickaxesForging TechniquesFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		Steel Pickaxe
Ore Detector IIOre Detector IFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		Curiosity Catcher II
Electro-RefiningSteel PickaxesThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		Electric Furnace
ChainsawsSteel PickaxesFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		Logging Chainsaw
04 Transcendence
(Unlocks when current season reaches Tame the Staroid)		Aluminum IngotsElectro-RefiningFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		Aluminum Ingots
Resource DetectionOre Detector IIFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		Resource Detector
Logging Operation PlatformChainsawsSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Logging Operation Platform
Electric DrillsChainsawsSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Electric Rock Drill
Alloy PickaxesAluminum Seven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Alloy Pickaxe
05 Enlightenment
(Unlocks when current season reaches Tame the Staroid)		Tungsten IngotsAlloy PickaxesSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Tungsten Ingot
Mining Operation PlatformLogging Operation Platform10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		Mining Operation Platform
Advanced ChainsawsElectric Drills10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		Advanced Logging Chainsaw
Tungsten Alloy PickaxesTungsten Ingots10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		Tungsten Alloy Pickaxe
Ore Detector IIIOre Detector II10 Ciphers 5000 Energy LinkCuriosity Catcher III
Advanced DrillsAdvanced Chainsaws10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		Advanced Electric Rock Drill

Crafting

The Crafting section of Once Human deals with the production of gear, weapons, ammo, and other combat essentials.

StageUnlockablePrerequisite
Memetic		Unlock
requirements		Formula unlocks
01 Awakening Essential ToolsNoneOne CipherSupplies Workbench
Ammunition IEssential ToolsOne Cipher– Gunpowder
– Copper Pistol Ammo
– Copper Shotgun Bullet
– Copper SMG Ammo
– Copper Rifle Bullet
– Copper SR Ammo
– Copper LMG Ammo
– Copper Arrow
Gear WorkbenchEssential ToolsOne Cipher– Gear Workbench
– DE-50
– Baseball Bat
Adrenaline ShotsEssential ToolsTwo CiphersAdrenaline Shot
HP Recovery IEssential ToolsTwo Ciphers– Activator
– Quick Activator
Basic GearGear WorkbenchTwo Ciphers
– MPS7 Submachine Gun
– DBSG
– AKM
– Raid Set
02 EmpowermentAdvanced
Ammunition I		Ammunition IThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Copper Pistol AP Bullet
– Copper Shotgun AP Bullet
– Copper SMG AP Ammo
– Copper Rifle AP Ammo
– Copper SR AP Ammo
– Copper LMG AP Ammo
Long-Range FirepowerBasic GearThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– M700
– MG4 Light Machine Gun
03 AscendanceSynthesis BenchHP Recovery IThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Synthesis Bench
– Mixed Explosives
– Improved Explosives
– Cortex Level Two
Intermediate ToolsLong-Range PowerThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		Intermediate Supplies Workbench
Intermediate Gear
Workbench		Synthesis BenchThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Intermediate Gear
Workbench
– Calibration Blueprints
Scout DronesSynthesis BenchFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		Scout Drone
Explosive ThrowablesSynthesis BenchFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Improved Grenade
– Improved Molotov
– Cocktail Smoke Bomb
– Shrapnel Grenade
Stardust Shield WallSynthesis BenchFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		Stardust Barriers
Ammunition IIAdvanced
Ammunition I		Five Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Steel Pistol Bullet
– Steel Shotgun Ammo
– Steel SMG Ammo
– Steel Rifle Bullet
– Steel SR Ammo
– Steel LMG Ammo
– Steel Arrow
– Flamethrower Fuel Canister
– Copper Grande
– HE Grenade 
Rocket LaunchersIntermediate Gear
Workbench		Five Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Rocket Launcher
– Rocket Warhead
HP Recovery IIIntermediate ToolsFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Long-Acting Activator
– Quick Long-Acting Activator
04 Transcendence
(Unlocks when current season
reaches Tame the Staroid)		Claymore MinesExplosive ThrowablesSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Improved Claymore Mine
Portable Machine
Gun Towers		Scout DronesSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Improved Portable MG Turret
Vortex GeneratorsClaymore MinesSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Vortex Generators
Projection GeneratorsStardust Shield WallSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Projection Generators
Advanced
Ammunition II		Ammunition IISeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		– Steel Pistol AP Ammo
– Steel Shotgun AP Bullet
– Steel SMG AP Bullet
– Steel Rifle AP Ammo
– Steel SR AP Ammo
– Steel LMG AP Bullet
ScannersProjection GeneratorsSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Lonely Echo
05 Enlightenment
(Unlocks when current season reaches Tame the Staroid)		Advanced Synthesis
Bench		Vortex GeneratorsSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link
– Advanced Synthesis Bench
– High Explosives
– Cortex Level 3
Advanced ToolsHP Recovery IISeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Advanced Supplies Workbench
Advanced Gear
Workbench		Intermediate Gear
Workbench		Seven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Advanced Gear Workbench
Improved DronesPortable Machine
Gun Towers		10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		Improved Scout Drones
Advanced Explosive
Throwables		Advanced Synthesis
Bench		10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		– High Explosive Grenade
– Deadly Molotov Cocktail
– Improved Shrapnel Grenade
– Thermite Grenade
Spectrum GeneratorsScanners10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		Spectrum Generator
Ammunition IIIAdvanced Ammunition II10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		– Tungsten Pistol Bullet
– Tungsten Shotgun Bullet
– Tungsten SMG Ammo
– Tungsten Rifle Ammo
– Tungsten SR Ammo
– Tungsten LMG Bullet
– Tungsten Arrow
– Tungsten HE Grenade
HP Recovery IIIAdvanced Tools10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		– Wide-Area Activator
– Quick Wide-Area Activator
Advanced
Ammunition III		Ammunition III10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		– Tungsten Pistol AP Bullet
– Tungsten Shotgun AP – Bullet
– Tungsten SMG AP Ammo
– Tungsten Rifle AP Ammo
– Tungsten SR AP Ammo
– Tungsten LMG AP Bullet

Logistics

This section of the Memetics tree focuses on meeting survival needs with progressively better water, food, and electricity.

StageUnlockablePrerequisite
Memetic		Unlock
requirements		Formula unlocks
01 AwakeningStovesNoneOne Cipher– Stove
– Salt
– Sugar
– Roasted Pumpkin
– Roasted Cabbage
– Roasted Corn
– Flatbread
– Roasted Potato
– Grilled Mushrooms
– Dried Cactus
Dishes IStovesTwo Ciphers– Roasted Meat
– Grilled Fish
02 EmpowermentRainwater Collection
System		NoneTwo CiphersRainwater Collection System
Air-DryingDishes IThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Meat Drier
– Preservered Meat
– Preserved Fish
PlantingDishes IThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		Loamy Soil
Water StorageRainwater Collection SystemThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		Water Tank
Dishes IIAir-DryingThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Corn Oil
– Steak Combo
– Pan-Fried Fish
– Fruit Tea
– Orange Soda
– Blueberry Soda
– Large Jerky
– Large Fish Jerky
Compost BinsPlantingThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		Compost Bin
03 AscendanceSolar GeneratorNoneFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Solar Generator
– Fluorescent Light
– Round Ceiling Light
– Ground Terminal
– Wall Terminal
– Suspended Terminal
– Pylon
Water FiltersWater StorageFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		Compact Water Filter
Vending MachineNoneFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		Vending Machine
Electric StovesDishes IIThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link
– Electric Stove
– Fried Vegetables
– Pumpkin Porridge
– Corn Soup
– Sanity Gummy
– Bread with Jam
– Cornbread
– Bread
Securement Unit
Expansion I		NoneThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link
Isolated Securement Unit limit raised to 10
Planter BoxesCompost BinFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link
Planter Box
Electrical KitSolar GeneratorFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link
– High Voltage
– Switch
– Switch and Pylon
– Dynamic Sensor
– Pressure Sensor
– Automatic Wood Door
– Automatic Painted Door
– Automatic Solid Wood Door
– Flamethrower Trap
– Alarm
Water PumpsWater FiltersFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link
Water Pumps
Fertilizers IPlanter BoxesFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link
– Fertilizer – Yield Boost
– Fertilizer – Growth Boost
Wish MachineNoneThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		Wish Machine
RefrigerationElectric StobesThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Fridge
– Ice Cube
04 Transcendence
(Unlocks when current season
reaches Tame the Staroid)		Power Upgrades IElectrical Kit
Seven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Biomass Generator
Integrated KitchenRefrigerationFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Kitchen Set
– Caviar
– Butter
Grow LightsFertilizers ISeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Grow Light
Hydraulic GeneratorsElectric KitSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Hydraulic Generator
Automated IrrigationWater PumpsSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Automatic Irrigation Facility
Brewing BarrelsIntegrated kitchenSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		– Brewing Barrel
– Malt Ale
– Corn Ale
– Cheese
– Pickle
Dishes IIIIntegrated kitchenSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link
– Canned Lunch Meat
– Canned Meat
– Stardust Mushroom Soup
– Fruity Sanity Capsule
– Ice Tea
– Stardust Ratatouille
– Orange Pie
– Preserved Deviated Chops
– Stardust Pumpkin Soup
– Shellfish Meat
Fertilizers IIGrow LightsSeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Fertilizer – Breeding Boost
05 Enlightenment
(Unlocks when current season reaches Tame the Staroid)		Power Upgrade IIHydraulic generators10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		Deviation Energy Generator
Reverse Osmosis PurifiersAutomated Irrigation10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		Osmosis Water Purifier
Dishes IVDishes III10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		– Canned Seafood in Oil
– Stardust Energy Drink
– Stardust Raspberry Shaved Ice
Securement Expansion IISecurement Expansion ISeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		Isolated Securement Unit limit raised to 20
Fertilizers IIIFertilizers II10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		Fertilizer – Mutation Boost
Advanced GeneratorsPower Upgrade II10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		– Advanced Solar Generator
– Advanced Hydraulic Generator
– Advanced Biomass Generator

Building

As it says on the tin, this Memetic tree category is about building your base in Once Human. You also get to build cars and base defense contraptions through this tree.

StageUnlockablePrerequisite
Memetic		Unlock
requirements		Formula unlocks
01 AwakeningWooden SupportNoneOne Cipher– Wooden Square Frame
– Wood Ceiling
– Wood Tri Ceiling
– Extended Wooden Wide Steps
– Wood Gable
– Wood Left Wall
– Wood Right Wall
– Wood Inverted Left Wall
– Wood Inverted Right Wall
Basic StorageWooden SupportOne Cipher– Crate
– Large Crate
– Private Storage Crate
Wooden RoofsWooden SupportOne Cipher– Wood Pitched Roof
– Wood Tri Roof
– Wood Skylight
– Wood Roof Window
– Wood Pitched Roof Corner
– Wood Roof Top
– Wood Inverted Roof Corner
– Wood Inverted Tri Roof
– Wood Column
– Wooden Triangular Pyramid Roof
– Wooden Rectangular Pyramid Roof
Wooden Doors and WindowsWooden SupportOne Cipher– Wood Door Frame I
– Wood Door Frame II
– Wood Window Wall I
– Wood Window Wall II
– Wood Window
– Wood Wide Frame
– Wood Door
– Wood Double Doors
– Wood Balcony

Garage		NoneOne Cipher– Garage
– Metal Frame
– Old Engine
– Bald Tire
– Scrap Fuel Tank
Wooden StairsWooden RoofsTwo Ciphers– Wooden Wide Steps
– Wooden Half-Pace Stairs
– Wood Corner Stairs
– Wood Spiral Staircase
– Half Wall I
– Wood Half Wall II
– Wood Parapet
– Wood Fence
– Wood Gate

Basic Furniture I		Wooden Doors and WindowsTwo Ciphers– Bed
– Chair
– Table
02 EmpowermentGear StorageBasic StorageThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link
– Weapon Storage Crate
– Armor Storage Crate

Basic Defense		Wooden Support
Three Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Sandbag
– Fortification
– High Fortification
Display FacilitiesGear Storage
Three Ciphers
200 Energy Link
– Specimen Rack
– Fish Tank
– Weapon Rack
– Large Frame I
– Medium Frame I
– Small Frame I

Small Wooden Support		Wooden StairsTwo Ciphers– Small Wooden Square Foundation
– Small Wooden Square Ceiling
– Small Wooden Tri Foundation
– Small Wooden Tri Ceiling
– Small Wooden Square Wall
– Small Wooden Half Wall
– Small Wooden Left-Sloping Wall
– Small Wooden Right-Sloping Wall
– Small Wooden Inverted Left-Sloping Wall
– Small Wooden Inverted Right-Sloping Wall
– Small Wooden Gabble
– Wooden Low Column

Basic Furniture II		Basic Furniture I
Three Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Radio
– Piano
– Circular Light
– Green Circular Light
– Blue Circular Light
– Writing Board
Defense Trap I
Basic Defense
Three Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Spike Trap I
– Fire Trap I
– Gravitation Grip I
Test DummyBasic Defense
Three Ciphers
200 Energy Link		Manikin
Modification I
Garage
Three Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Refined Frame
– Standard Engine
– Standard Tire
– Rusty Oil Tank
Small Wooden RoofsSmall Wooden SupportTwo Ciphers– Small Wooden Pitched Roof
– Small Wooden Pitched Roof Corner
– Small Wooden Inverted Roof Corner
– Small Wooden Roof Top
– Small Wooden Tri Roof
– Small Wooden Inverted Tri Roof

Wooden Curved Structure
Small Wooden Support
Two Ciphers		– Wooden Fan Foundation
– Wooden Fan Ceiling
– Wooden Curved Wall
– Wooden Curved Parapet
– Wooden Cone Roof
– Wooden Crescent Foundation
– Wooden Crescent Ceiling
– Wooden Inverted Cone Roof
– Wooden Arch Roof
– Wooden Inverted Arch Roof
– Wooden Curved Half Wall
– Wooden Right Fan Wall
– Wooden Left Fan Wall
– Wooden Right Crescent Wall
– Wooden Left Crescent Wall
03 Ascendance
Four-Wheeler
Modification I
Five Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– All-Terrain Vehicle
– Retro Coupe
– Refined Frame
– Standard Engine
– Standard Tire
– Rusty Oil Tank
Territory Expansion
None		Three Ciphers
200 Energy Link
Territory Expansion

Stone Support
Small Wooden Roofs
Three Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Stone Foundation
– Stone Tri Foundation
– Stone Ceiling
– Stone Tri Ceiling
– Stone Wall I
– Stone Wall II
– Stone Column
– Stone Gabble
– Stone Left Wall
– Stone Right Wall
– Stone Inverted Left Wall
– Stone Inverted Right Wall
– Stone Square Frame
Designer’s WorkstationNoneThree Ciphers
200 Energy Link		– Designer’s Workstation
– Random Formula Blueprint (Normal)
– Random Formula Blueprint (Common)
Auto Turrets IDefense Trap IFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link
– Rifle Turret Level Two
– Shotgun Turret Level Two

Small Stone Support
Stone Support
Five Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Small Stone Square Foundation
– Small Stone Square Ceiling
– Small Stone Tri Foundation
– Small Stone Tri Ceiling
– Small Stone Square Wall
– Small Stone Half Wall
– Small Stone Left-Sloping Wall
– Small Stone Right-Sloping Wall
– Small Stone Inverted Left-Sloping Wall
– Small Stone Inverted Right-Sloping Wall
– Small Stone Gabble
– Stone Low Column
Stone RoofsStone Support
Five Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Stone Pitched Roof
– Stone Tri Roof
– Painted Skylight
– Steel and Wood Roof Window
– Stone Pitched Roof Corner
– Stone Roof Top
– Stone Inverted Roof Corner
– Stone Inverted Tri Roof
– Stone Triangular Pyramid Roof
– Stone Rectangular Pyramid Roof
Stone Doors and WindowsStone SupportFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link
– Stone Door Frame I
– Stone Door Frame II
– Stone Window Wall I
– Stone Window Wall II
– Painted Window
– Reinforced Wide Frame
– Painted Door
– Painted Double Doors
– Minimalist Balcony
Updraft Device
Auto Turrets I		Five Ciphers
700 Energy Link
Updraft Cannon
Modification IIFour-WheelerFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link
– Alloy Frame
– Sports Car Engine
– Pro Tire
– Metal Oil Tank

Small Stone Roofs
Small Stone Support
Five Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Small Stone Pitched Roof
– Small Stone Pitched Roof Corner
– Small Stone Inverted Roof Corner
– Small Stone Roof Top
– Small Stone Tri Roof
– Small Stone Inverted Tri Roof

Stone stairs		Stone Roofs
Five Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Extended Steel Wood Wide Steps
– Steel Wood Wide Steps
– Steel and Wood Half-Pace Stairs
– Steel and Wood Corner Stairs
– Steel and Wood Spiral Staircase
– Stone Half Wall I
– Stone Half Wall II
– Iron Parapet
– Stone Fence
– Reinforced Gate

Stone Curved Structure		Stoen RoofsFive Ciphers
700 Energy Link
– Stone Fan Foundation
– Stone Fan Ceiling
– Stone Curved Wall
– Stone Curved Parapet
– Stone Cone Roof
– Stone Crescent Foundation
– Stone Crescent Ceiling
– Stone Inverted Cone Roof
– Stone Arch Roof
– Stone Inverted Arch Roof
– Stone Curved Half Wall
– Stone Right Fan Wall
– Stone Left Fan Wall
– Stone Right Crescent Wall
– Stone Left Crescent Wall
04 Transcendence
(Unlocks when the current season reaches Tame the Staroid)
Medium GarageModification II
Five Ciphers
700 Energy Link		– Medium Garage
– Turbo Pickup
– Alloy Frame
– Sports Car Engine
– Pro Tire
– Metal Fuel Tank
Close Defense Turret IAuto Turrets I
Seven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		– Gattling Cannon I
– Biomass Missile
Defense Trap II
Close Defense Turret I		Seven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link
– Spike Trap II
– Fire Trap II
– Gravitational Grip II
Modification IIIMedium Garage
Seven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		– Enhanced Alloy Frame
– Military Engine
– Master Tire
– Light Oil Tank
– Alloy Frame
– Sports Car Engine
– Pro Tire
– Metal Oil Tank
05 Enlightenment
(Unlocks when the current season reaches Tame the Staroid)
Large GarageModification IIISeven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link
– Hive Garage
– Trailer Head
– Advanced Alloy Frame
– Elevated Frame
– Elevated Engine
– Premium Tire
– Alloy Fuel Tank
– Enhanced Alloy Frame
– Military Engine
– Master Tire
– Light Oil Tank
Enhanced Support
Stone Stairs
Seven Ciphers
2000 Energy Link		– Marble Foundation
– Marble Tri Foundation
– Premium Wood Ceiling
– Concrete Faux Wood Ceiling
– Concrete Wall I
– Concrete Wall II
– Concrete Column
– Concrete Gabble
– Concrete Faux Wood Left-Sloping Wall
– Concrete Faux Wood Right-Sloping Wall
– Concrete Inverted Left Wall
– Concrete Inverted Right Wall
– Concrete Square Frame
Auto Turrets IIDefense Trap II10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link
– Rifle Turret Level Three
– Shotgun Turret Level Three
Vehicle CharmsLarge Garage10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link
– Front Bumper Guard
– Reinforced Windows
– Rear Bumper Guard
– Fender Flare
Small Enhanced SupportEnhanced Support10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link
– Small Concrete Square Foundation
– Premium Solid Wood Square Ceiling
– Small Concrete Tri Foundation
– Small Concrete Tri Ceiling
– Small Concrete Square Wall
– Small Concrete Half Wall
– Small Concrete Left-Sloping Wall
– Small Concrete Right-Sloping Wall
– Small Concrete Inverted Left-Sloping Wall
– Small Concrete Inverted Right-Sloping Wall
– Small Concrete Gable
– Concrete Low Column

Enhanced Roofs
Enhanced Support		10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link
– Concrete Faux Wood Pitched Roof
– Concrete Faux Wood Tri Roof
– Frosted Skylight
– Concrete Faux Wood Roof Window
– Concrete Faux Wood Pitched Roof Corner
– Reinforced Wood Roof Top
– Concrete Faux Wood Inverted Roof Corner
– Concrete Faux Wood Inverted Roof
– Concrete Triangular Pyramid Roof
– Concrete Rectangular Pyramid Roof

Enhanced Doors and Windows		Enhanced Support10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link
– Concrete Door Frame I
– Concrete Door Frame II
– Concrete Window Wall I
– Concrete Window Wall II
– Light Frosted Windows
– Concrete Faux Wood Wide Frame
– Dark Wood Door
– Dark Solid Wood Double Doors
– Composite Balcony
Defense Trap IIIAuto Turrets II10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link
– Spike Trap III
– Fire Trap III
– Gravitational Grip III
Modification IVLarge Garage10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link
– Advanced Alloy Frame
– Elevated Engine
– Premium Tire
– Alloy Fuel Tank
Small Enhanced RoofsSmall Enhanced Support10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link
– Small Concrete Pitched Roof
– Small Concrete Pitched Roof Corner
– Small Concrete Inverted Roof Corner
– Small Concrete Roof Top
– Small Concrete Tri Roof
– Small Concrete Inverted Tri Roof
Enhanced StairsEnhanced Roofs
10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link		– Reinforced Steel and Wood Half-Paced Stairs
– Reinforced Steel and Wood Corner Stairs
– Reinforced Steel and Wood Spiral Staircase
– Reinforced Steel Wood Wide Steps
– Reinforced Extended Steel Wood Wide Steps
– Concrete Half Wall I
– Concrete Half Wall II
– Composite Parapet
– Wood Thick Core Fence
– Dark Wood Gate
Enhanced Curved StructuresEnhanced Roofs10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link
– Concrete Fan Foundation
– Premium Solid Wood Fan Ceiling
– Concrete Curved Wall
– Concrete Curved Parapet
– Concrete Cone Roof
– Concrete Crescent Foundation
– Premium Solid Wood Crescent Ceiling
– Concrete Inverted Cone Roof
– Concrete Arch Roof
– Concrete Inverted Arch Roof
– Concrete Curved Half Wall
– Concrete Right Fan Wall
– Concrete Left Fan Wall
– Concrete Right Crescent Wall
– Concrete Left Crescent Wall
Closed Defense Turret IIDefense Trap II10 Ciphers
5000 Energy Link
Gatling Cannon II
