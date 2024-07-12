All Memetics tree unlockables in Once Human

Your progression in Once Human depends majorly on your Memetics tree unlocks. Split across four categories—Infrastructure, Crafting, Logistics, and Building—the humongous Memetic tree is undoubtedly intimidating for new players.

But fret not. We have collated everything Once Human offers. So, you can find which branch of the Memetic tree to prioritize depending on your playstyle.

Once Human Memetics tree unlockables, listed

The Memetics/Cradle menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infrastructure

The Infrastructure part of the Memetics tree is about harvesting and refining various resources of Once Human. This naturally feeds into the other categories as you need material, whether you’re a fiend or a zen builder.

Stage Unlockable Prerequesite

Memetic Unlock

requirements Formula unlocks 01 Awakening Disassembly Techniques None One Cipher Disassembly Bench Smelting Essentials None One Cipher – Furnace

– Copper Ingot

– Charcoal

– Glass Copper Pickaxes Smelting Essentials Two Ciphers Copper Pickaxe Ore Detector I Smelting Essentials Two Ciphers Curiosity Catcher I 02 Empowerment Bronze Crafting Copper Pickaxes Two Ciphers Bronze Ingot Bronze Pickaxes Bronze Crafting Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link Bronze Pickaxe Fuel Refinery Bronze Crafting Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link Refining Facility 03 Ascendance Forging Techniques Bronze Pickaxes Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Steel Ingot

– Sintered Brick Steel Pickaxes Forging Techniques Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link Steel Pickaxe Ore Detector II Ore Detector I Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link Curiosity Catcher II Electro-Refining Steel Pickaxes Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link Electric Furnace Chainsaws Steel Pickaxes Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link Logging Chainsaw 04 Transcendence

(Unlocks when current season reaches Tame the Staroid) Aluminum Ingots Electro-Refining Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link Aluminum Ingots Resource Detection Ore Detector II Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link Resource Detector Logging Operation Platform Chainsaws Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Logging Operation Platform Electric Drills Chainsaws Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Electric Rock Drill Alloy Pickaxes Aluminum Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Alloy Pickaxe 05 Enlightenment

(Unlocks when current season reaches Tame the Staroid) Tungsten Ingots Alloy Pickaxes Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Tungsten Ingot Mining Operation Platform Logging Operation Platform 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link Mining Operation Platform Advanced Chainsaws Electric Drills 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link Advanced Logging Chainsaw Tungsten Alloy Pickaxes Tungsten Ingots 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link Tungsten Alloy Pickaxe Ore Detector III Ore Detector II 10 Ciphers 5000 Energy Link Curiosity Catcher III Advanced Drills Advanced Chainsaws 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link Advanced Electric Rock Drill

Crafting

The Crafting section of Once Human deals with the production of gear, weapons, ammo, and other combat essentials.

Stage Unlockable Prerequisite

Memetic Unlock

requirements Formula unlocks 01 Awakening Essential Tools None One Cipher Supplies Workbench Ammunition I Essential Tools One Cipher – Gunpowder

– Copper Pistol Ammo

– Copper Shotgun Bullet

– Copper SMG Ammo

– Copper Rifle Bullet

– Copper SR Ammo

– Copper LMG Ammo

– Copper Arrow Gear Workbench Essential Tools One Cipher – Gear Workbench

– DE-50

– Baseball Bat Adrenaline Shots Essential Tools Two Ciphers Adrenaline Shot HP Recovery I Essential Tools Two Ciphers – Activator

– Quick Activator Basic Gear Gear Workbench Two Ciphers

– MPS7 Submachine Gun

– DBSG

– AKM

– Raid Set 02 Empowerment Advanced

Ammunition I Ammunition I Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Copper Pistol AP Bullet

– Copper Shotgun AP Bullet

– Copper SMG AP Ammo

– Copper Rifle AP Ammo

– Copper SR AP Ammo

– Copper LMG AP Ammo Long-Range Firepower Basic Gear Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – M700

– MG4 Light Machine Gun 03 Ascendance Synthesis Bench HP Recovery I Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Synthesis Bench

– Mixed Explosives

– Improved Explosives

– Cortex Level Two Intermediate Tools Long-Range Power Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link Intermediate Supplies Workbench Intermediate Gear

Workbench Synthesis Bench Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Intermediate Gear

Workbench

– Calibration Blueprints Scout Drones Synthesis Bench Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link Scout Drone Explosive Throwables Synthesis Bench Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Improved Grenade

– Improved Molotov

– Cocktail Smoke Bomb

– Shrapnel Grenade Stardust Shield Wall Synthesis Bench Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link Stardust Barriers Ammunition II Advanced

Ammunition I Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Steel Pistol Bullet

– Steel Shotgun Ammo

– Steel SMG Ammo

– Steel Rifle Bullet

– Steel SR Ammo

– Steel LMG Ammo

– Steel Arrow

– Flamethrower Fuel Canister

– Copper Grande

– HE Grenade Rocket Launchers Intermediate Gear

Workbench Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Rocket Launcher

– Rocket Warhead HP Recovery II Intermediate Tools Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Long-Acting Activator

– Quick Long-Acting Activator 04 Transcendence

(Unlocks when current season

reaches Tame the Staroid) Claymore Mines Explosive Throwables Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Improved Claymore Mine Portable Machine

Gun Towers Scout Drones Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Improved Portable MG Turret Vortex Generators Claymore Mines Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Vortex Generators Projection Generators Stardust Shield Wall Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Projection Generators Advanced

Ammunition II Ammunition II Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link – Steel Pistol AP Ammo

– Steel Shotgun AP Bullet

– Steel SMG AP Bullet

– Steel Rifle AP Ammo

– Steel SR AP Ammo

– Steel LMG AP Bullet Scanners Projection Generators Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Lonely Echo 05 Enlightenment

(Unlocks when current season reaches Tame the Staroid) Advanced Synthesis

Bench Vortex Generators Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link

– Advanced Synthesis Bench

– High Explosives

– Cortex Level 3 Advanced Tools HP Recovery II Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Advanced Supplies Workbench Advanced Gear

Workbench Intermediate Gear

Workbench Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Advanced Gear Workbench Improved Drones Portable Machine

Gun Towers 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link Improved Scout Drones Advanced Explosive

Throwables Advanced Synthesis

Bench 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link – High Explosive Grenade

– Deadly Molotov Cocktail

– Improved Shrapnel Grenade

– Thermite Grenade Spectrum Generators Scanners 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link Spectrum Generator Ammunition III Advanced Ammunition II 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link – Tungsten Pistol Bullet

– Tungsten Shotgun Bullet

– Tungsten SMG Ammo

– Tungsten Rifle Ammo

– Tungsten SR Ammo

– Tungsten LMG Bullet

– Tungsten Arrow

– Tungsten HE Grenade HP Recovery III Advanced Tools 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link – Wide-Area Activator

– Quick Wide-Area Activator Advanced

Ammunition III Ammunition III 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link – Tungsten Pistol AP Bullet

– Tungsten Shotgun AP – Bullet

– Tungsten SMG AP Ammo

– Tungsten Rifle AP Ammo

– Tungsten SR AP Ammo

– Tungsten LMG AP Bullet

Logistics

This section of the Memetics tree focuses on meeting survival needs with progressively better water, food, and electricity.

Stage Unlockable Prerequisite

Memetic Unlock

requirements Formula unlocks 01 Awakening Stoves None One Cipher – Stove

– Salt

– Sugar

– Roasted Pumpkin

– Roasted Cabbage

– Roasted Corn

– Flatbread

– Roasted Potato

– Grilled Mushrooms

– Dried Cactus Dishes I Stoves Two Ciphers – Roasted Meat

– Grilled Fish 02 Empowerment Rainwater Collection

System None Two Ciphers Rainwater Collection System Air-Drying Dishes I Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Meat Drier

– Preservered Meat

– Preserved Fish Planting Dishes I Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link Loamy Soil Water Storage Rainwater Collection System Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link Water Tank Dishes II Air-Drying Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Corn Oil

– Steak Combo

– Pan-Fried Fish

– Fruit Tea

– Orange Soda

– Blueberry Soda

– Large Jerky

– Large Fish Jerky Compost Bins Planting Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link Compost Bin 03 Ascendance Solar Generator None Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Solar Generator

– Fluorescent Light

– Round Ceiling Light

– Ground Terminal

– Wall Terminal

– Suspended Terminal

– Pylon Water Filters Water Storage Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link Compact Water Filter Vending Machine None Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link Vending Machine Electric Stoves Dishes II Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link

– Electric Stove

– Fried Vegetables

– Pumpkin Porridge

– Corn Soup

– Sanity Gummy

– Bread with Jam

– Cornbread

– Bread Securement Unit

Expansion I None Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link

Isolated Securement Unit limit raised to 10 Planter Boxes Compost Bin Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link

Planter Box Electrical Kit Solar Generator Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link

– High Voltage

– Switch

– Switch and Pylon

– Dynamic Sensor

– Pressure Sensor

– Automatic Wood Door

– Automatic Painted Door

– Automatic Solid Wood Door

– Flamethrower Trap

– Alarm Water Pumps Water Filters Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link

Water Pumps Fertilizers I Planter Boxes Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link

– Fertilizer – Yield Boost

– Fertilizer – Growth Boost Wish Machine None Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link Wish Machine Refrigeration Electric Stobes Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Fridge

– Ice Cube 04 Transcendence

(Unlocks when current season

reaches Tame the Staroid) Power Upgrades I Electrical Kit

Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Biomass Generator Integrated Kitchen Refrigeration Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Kitchen Set

– Caviar

– Butter Grow Lights Fertilizers I Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Grow Light Hydraulic Generators Electric Kit Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Hydraulic Generator Automated Irrigation Water Pumps Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Automatic Irrigation Facility Brewing Barrels Integrated kitchen Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link – Brewing Barrel

– Malt Ale

– Corn Ale

– Cheese

– Pickle Dishes III Integrated kitchen Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link

– Canned Lunch Meat

– Canned Meat

– Stardust Mushroom Soup

– Fruity Sanity Capsule

– Ice Tea

– Stardust Ratatouille

– Orange Pie

– Preserved Deviated Chops

– Stardust Pumpkin Soup

– Shellfish Meat Fertilizers II Grow Lights Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Fertilizer – Breeding Boost 05 Enlightenment

(Unlocks when current season reaches Tame the Staroid) Power Upgrade II Hydraulic generators 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link Deviation Energy Generator Reverse Osmosis Purifiers Automated Irrigation 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link Osmosis Water Purifier Dishes IV Dishes III 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link – Canned Seafood in Oil

– Stardust Energy Drink

– Stardust Raspberry Shaved Ice Securement Expansion II Securement Expansion I Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link Isolated Securement Unit limit raised to 20 Fertilizers III Fertilizers II 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link Fertilizer – Mutation Boost Advanced Generators Power Upgrade II 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link – Advanced Solar Generator

– Advanced Hydraulic Generator

– Advanced Biomass Generator

Building

As it says on the tin, this Memetic tree category is about building your base in Once Human. You also get to build cars and base defense contraptions through this tree.

Stage Unlockable Prerequisite

Memetic Unlock

requirements Formula unlocks 01 Awakening Wooden Support None One Cipher – Wooden Square Frame

– Wood Ceiling

– Wood Tri Ceiling

– Extended Wooden Wide Steps

– Wood Gable

– Wood Left Wall

– Wood Right Wall

– Wood Inverted Left Wall

– Wood Inverted Right Wall Basic Storage Wooden Support One Cipher – Crate

– Large Crate

– Private Storage Crate Wooden Roofs Wooden Support One Cipher – Wood Pitched Roof

– Wood Tri Roof

– Wood Skylight

– Wood Roof Window

– Wood Pitched Roof Corner

– Wood Roof Top

– Wood Inverted Roof Corner

– Wood Inverted Tri Roof

– Wood Column

– Wooden Triangular Pyramid Roof

– Wooden Rectangular Pyramid Roof Wooden Doors and Windows Wooden Support One Cipher – Wood Door Frame I

– Wood Door Frame II

– Wood Window Wall I

– Wood Window Wall II

– Wood Window

– Wood Wide Frame

– Wood Door

– Wood Double Doors

– Wood Balcony

Garage None One Cipher – Garage

– Metal Frame

– Old Engine

– Bald Tire

– Scrap Fuel Tank Wooden Stairs Wooden Roofs Two Ciphers – Wooden Wide Steps

– Wooden Half-Pace Stairs

– Wood Corner Stairs

– Wood Spiral Staircase

– Half Wall I

– Wood Half Wall II

– Wood Parapet

– Wood Fence

– Wood Gate

Basic Furniture I Wooden Doors and Windows Two Ciphers – Bed

– Chair

– Table 02 Empowerment Gear Storage Basic Storage Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link

– Weapon Storage Crate

– Armor Storage Crate

Basic Defense Wooden Support

Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Sandbag

– Fortification

– High Fortification Display Facilities Gear Storage

Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link

– Specimen Rack

– Fish Tank

– Weapon Rack

– Large Frame I

– Medium Frame I

– Small Frame I

Small Wooden Support Wooden Stairs Two Ciphers – Small Wooden Square Foundation

– Small Wooden Square Ceiling

– Small Wooden Tri Foundation

– Small Wooden Tri Ceiling

– Small Wooden Square Wall

– Small Wooden Half Wall

– Small Wooden Left-Sloping Wall

– Small Wooden Right-Sloping Wall

– Small Wooden Inverted Left-Sloping Wall

– Small Wooden Inverted Right-Sloping Wall

– Small Wooden Gabble

– Wooden Low Column

Basic Furniture II Basic Furniture I

Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Radio

– Piano

– Circular Light

– Green Circular Light

– Blue Circular Light

– Writing Board Defense Trap I

Basic Defense

Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Spike Trap I

– Fire Trap I

– Gravitation Grip I Test Dummy Basic Defense

Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link Manikin Modification I

Garage

Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Refined Frame

– Standard Engine

– Standard Tire

– Rusty Oil Tank Small Wooden Roofs Small Wooden Support Two Ciphers – Small Wooden Pitched Roof

– Small Wooden Pitched Roof Corner

– Small Wooden Inverted Roof Corner

– Small Wooden Roof Top

– Small Wooden Tri Roof

– Small Wooden Inverted Tri Roof

Wooden Curved Structure

Small Wooden Support

Two Ciphers – Wooden Fan Foundation

– Wooden Fan Ceiling

– Wooden Curved Wall

– Wooden Curved Parapet

– Wooden Cone Roof

– Wooden Crescent Foundation

– Wooden Crescent Ceiling

– Wooden Inverted Cone Roof

– Wooden Arch Roof

– Wooden Inverted Arch Roof

– Wooden Curved Half Wall

– Wooden Right Fan Wall

– Wooden Left Fan Wall

– Wooden Right Crescent Wall

– Wooden Left Crescent Wall 03 Ascendance

Four-Wheeler

Modification I

Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – All-Terrain Vehicle

– Retro Coupe

– Refined Frame

– Standard Engine

– Standard Tire

– Rusty Oil Tank Territory Expansion

None Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link

Territory Expansion

Stone Support

Small Wooden Roofs

Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Stone Foundation

– Stone Tri Foundation

– Stone Ceiling

– Stone Tri Ceiling

– Stone Wall I

– Stone Wall II

– Stone Column

– Stone Gabble

– Stone Left Wall

– Stone Right Wall

– Stone Inverted Left Wall

– Stone Inverted Right Wall

– Stone Square Frame Designer’s Workstation None Three Ciphers

200 Energy Link – Designer’s Workstation

– Random Formula Blueprint (Normal)

– Random Formula Blueprint (Common) Auto Turrets I Defense Trap I Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link

– Rifle Turret Level Two

– Shotgun Turret Level Two

Small Stone Support

Stone Support

Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Small Stone Square Foundation

– Small Stone Square Ceiling

– Small Stone Tri Foundation

– Small Stone Tri Ceiling

– Small Stone Square Wall

– Small Stone Half Wall

– Small Stone Left-Sloping Wall

– Small Stone Right-Sloping Wall

– Small Stone Inverted Left-Sloping Wall

– Small Stone Inverted Right-Sloping Wall

– Small Stone Gabble

– Stone Low Column Stone Roofs Stone Support

Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Stone Pitched Roof

– Stone Tri Roof

– Painted Skylight

– Steel and Wood Roof Window

– Stone Pitched Roof Corner

– Stone Roof Top

– Stone Inverted Roof Corner

– Stone Inverted Tri Roof

– Stone Triangular Pyramid Roof

– Stone Rectangular Pyramid Roof Stone Doors and Windows Stone Support Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link

– Stone Door Frame I

– Stone Door Frame II

– Stone Window Wall I

– Stone Window Wall II

– Painted Window

– Reinforced Wide Frame

– Painted Door

– Painted Double Doors

– Minimalist Balcony Updraft Device

Auto Turrets I Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link

Updraft Cannon Modification II Four-Wheeler Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link

– Alloy Frame

– Sports Car Engine

– Pro Tire

– Metal Oil Tank

Small Stone Roofs

Small Stone Support

Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Small Stone Pitched Roof

– Small Stone Pitched Roof Corner

– Small Stone Inverted Roof Corner

– Small Stone Roof Top

– Small Stone Tri Roof

– Small Stone Inverted Tri Roof

Stone stairs Stone Roofs

Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Extended Steel Wood Wide Steps

– Steel Wood Wide Steps

– Steel and Wood Half-Pace Stairs

– Steel and Wood Corner Stairs

– Steel and Wood Spiral Staircase

– Stone Half Wall I

– Stone Half Wall II

– Iron Parapet

– Stone Fence

– Reinforced Gate



Stone Curved Structure Stoen Roofs Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link

– Stone Fan Foundation

– Stone Fan Ceiling

– Stone Curved Wall

– Stone Curved Parapet

– Stone Cone Roof

– Stone Crescent Foundation

– Stone Crescent Ceiling

– Stone Inverted Cone Roof

– Stone Arch Roof

– Stone Inverted Arch Roof

– Stone Curved Half Wall

– Stone Right Fan Wall

– Stone Left Fan Wall

– Stone Right Crescent Wall

– Stone Left Crescent Wall 04 Transcendence

(Unlocks when the current season reaches Tame the Staroid)

Medium Garage Modification II

Five Ciphers

700 Energy Link – Medium Garage

– Turbo Pickup

– Alloy Frame

– Sports Car Engine

– Pro Tire

– Metal Fuel Tank Close Defense Turret I Auto Turrets I

Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link – Gattling Cannon I

– Biomass Missile Defense Trap II

Close Defense Turret I Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link

– Spike Trap II

– Fire Trap II

– Gravitational Grip II Modification III Medium Garage

Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link – Enhanced Alloy Frame

– Military Engine

– Master Tire

– Light Oil Tank

– Alloy Frame

– Sports Car Engine

– Pro Tire

– Metal Oil Tank 05 Enlightenment

(Unlocks when the current season reaches Tame the Staroid)

Large Garage Modification III Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link

– Hive Garage

– Trailer Head

– Advanced Alloy Frame

– Elevated Frame

– Elevated Engine

– Premium Tire

– Alloy Fuel Tank

– Enhanced Alloy Frame

– Military Engine

– Master Tire

– Light Oil Tank Enhanced Support

Stone Stairs

Seven Ciphers

2000 Energy Link – Marble Foundation

– Marble Tri Foundation

– Premium Wood Ceiling

– Concrete Faux Wood Ceiling

– Concrete Wall I

– Concrete Wall II

– Concrete Column

– Concrete Gabble

– Concrete Faux Wood Left-Sloping Wall

– Concrete Faux Wood Right-Sloping Wall

– Concrete Inverted Left Wall

– Concrete Inverted Right Wall

– Concrete Square Frame Auto Turrets II Defense Trap II 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link

– Rifle Turret Level Three

– Shotgun Turret Level Three Vehicle Charms Large Garage 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link

– Front Bumper Guard

– Reinforced Windows

– Rear Bumper Guard

– Fender Flare Small Enhanced Support Enhanced Support 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link

– Small Concrete Square Foundation

– Premium Solid Wood Square Ceiling

– Small Concrete Tri Foundation

– Small Concrete Tri Ceiling

– Small Concrete Square Wall

– Small Concrete Half Wall

– Small Concrete Left-Sloping Wall

– Small Concrete Right-Sloping Wall

– Small Concrete Inverted Left-Sloping Wall

– Small Concrete Inverted Right-Sloping Wall

– Small Concrete Gable

– Concrete Low Column

Enhanced Roofs

Enhanced Support 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link

– Concrete Faux Wood Pitched Roof

– Concrete Faux Wood Tri Roof

– Frosted Skylight

– Concrete Faux Wood Roof Window

– Concrete Faux Wood Pitched Roof Corner

– Reinforced Wood Roof Top

– Concrete Faux Wood Inverted Roof Corner

– Concrete Faux Wood Inverted Roof

– Concrete Triangular Pyramid Roof

– Concrete Rectangular Pyramid Roof

Enhanced Doors and Windows Enhanced Support 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link

– Concrete Door Frame I

– Concrete Door Frame II

– Concrete Window Wall I

– Concrete Window Wall II

– Light Frosted Windows

– Concrete Faux Wood Wide Frame

– Dark Wood Door

– Dark Solid Wood Double Doors

– Composite Balcony Defense Trap III Auto Turrets II 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link

– Spike Trap III

– Fire Trap III

– Gravitational Grip III Modification IV Large Garage 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link

– Advanced Alloy Frame

– Elevated Engine

– Premium Tire

– Alloy Fuel Tank Small Enhanced Roofs Small Enhanced Support 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link

– Small Concrete Pitched Roof

– Small Concrete Pitched Roof Corner

– Small Concrete Inverted Roof Corner

– Small Concrete Roof Top

– Small Concrete Tri Roof

– Small Concrete Inverted Tri Roof Enhanced Stairs Enhanced Roofs

10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link – Reinforced Steel and Wood Half-Paced Stairs

– Reinforced Steel and Wood Corner Stairs

– Reinforced Steel and Wood Spiral Staircase

– Reinforced Steel Wood Wide Steps

– Reinforced Extended Steel Wood Wide Steps

– Concrete Half Wall I

– Concrete Half Wall II

– Composite Parapet

– Wood Thick Core Fence

– Dark Wood Gate Enhanced Curved Structures Enhanced Roofs 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link

– Concrete Fan Foundation

– Premium Solid Wood Fan Ceiling

– Concrete Curved Wall

– Concrete Curved Parapet

– Concrete Cone Roof

– Concrete Crescent Foundation

– Premium Solid Wood Crescent Ceiling

– Concrete Inverted Cone Roof

– Concrete Arch Roof

– Concrete Inverted Arch Roof

– Concrete Curved Half Wall

– Concrete Right Fan Wall

– Concrete Left Fan Wall

– Concrete Right Crescent Wall

– Concrete Left Crescent Wall Closed Defense Turret II Defense Trap II 10 Ciphers

5000 Energy Link

Gatling Cannon II

