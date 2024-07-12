In Once Human, you must remain vigilant as you explore the areas because you can lose your Sanity, which is tied to your health limit. So, knowing how to manage your Sanity and restore it is crucial for survival.

How to restore Sanity in Once Human

Your max health depletes if you lose your Sanity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two core ways to restore Sanity in Once Human: consuming Special Dishes or medicines and returning to your territory (or base, as most call it) and sleeping on a bed. The latter will be crucial in the early game because it restores Sanity and health and is easy to make.

How to make a bed in Once Human

It’s not pretty, but it gets the job done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a base, you can make a bed by unlocking the bed blueprint via the Basic Furniture 1 node in the Buildings tab of the Memetics.

From here, you can make a bed using 20 Logs and three Adhesives (you’ll get this from disassembling items and sometimes from storage crates). Once you’ve crafted your bed, pop it somewhere on your base and have a sleep. It’ll do wonders for your Sanity.

Special Dishes and medicines that restore Sanity

Somehow, ale resotres Sanity. Screenshot by Dot Esports This is one of the best options to restore Sanity. Screenshot by Dot Esports Check your nodes for other Sanity-restoration items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you scour the lands, you will find Special Dishes or medicines that restore Sanity, such as Sanity Gummies or Ale. In the early stages, you’ll need to loot as much as possible to get valuable items like this that restore Sanity.

But as you earn Memetics Points, you can unlock various nodes that provide blueprints for items that give Sanity. One example is Refrigeration in the Logistics tree. If you unlock this, you can make Ice Cubes, which grant you Sanity.

One recipe you’ll want to make often is Sanity Gummy, which you can unlock via the Electric Stove node in Logistics. You can craft a Sanity Gummy at the stove with one Boiled Water, one Sugar, and four Logs.

Whether you’re new or a veteran, these are great ways to restore Sanity in Once Human.

