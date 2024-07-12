How to get and use Energy Links in Once Human

Energy Links are Once Human‘s in-game currency you can use with vendors and other players to trade for items and resources. The game doesn’t give a proper explanation for how you can get them, but there are a few ways to get Energy Links fast.

Recommended Videos

How to farm Energy Links in Once Human

Journey tasks

Just keep playing to get Energy Links. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

One of the first ways you receive Energy Links is by completing Journey tasks. You can complete several simple objectives related to building, crafting, and even storing items to be rewarded with experience and Energy Links in Once Human.

You won’t receive a great amount from individual tasks, but as you complete several of them, you can accumulate a considerable amount of Energy Links just by completing objectives as simple as crafting a weapon.

Selling items to vendors

Become a vendor yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

One of the easiest ways of getting a lot of Energy links at once is by selling items to vendors such as Weber in Deadsville. We recommend crafting as many Crude Pickaxes as you can if you are just starting the game, since they only require five Log and 10 Gravel to make, and selling them to Weber. You can also make Copper Pickaxes if you have enough resources to make them in bulk.

A Crude Pickaxe sells for 15 Energy Links, while the Copper version sells for 50. If you want to speed up the process, you can focus on gathering the resources for the Copper Pickaxe and easily make 5,000 Energy Links. It’s a simple way to farm and it will only take you some time.

As you level up and unlock higher-tier tools such as Bronze and Steel by placing perks into the Memetics tree, you’ll be able to farm Energy Links much faster by selling them to vendors across the map.

Clearing Securement Silos

You can clear them more than once. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The faster way to get a lot of Energy Links at once is clearing Securement Silos. You’ll only be able to access one after you finish the storyline on Deadsville and head to Meyer’s Market. The first quest from Myer’s Market will be close to the easiest Silo you can clear.

Once you are close to the Abandoned Hideout, open the map and you’ll see the Silo icon on the map. Head to it and you’ll see the Sigma Securement Silo. The recommended level is 15, but I managed to clear it alone at level nine. Just bring as much ammo as you can make and you should be fine. I was able to take every enemy down with just my Tier I Machete and Rustic Crossbow.

You’ll be rewarded with 700 Energy links, a random Armor Mod, and Stardust Source for clearing the Sigma Securement Silo. It’s much faster than selling tools to vendors and you’ll get more rewards and experience from it, but you’ll expend a lot of ammo at the same time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy