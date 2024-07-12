How to get and equip weapon charms in Once Human

Charms are cute ways players can accessorize their weapons in shooters like Once Human. Right now, there’s only a few unique charms to collect in the post-apocalyptic world, but they’re relatively easy to get and even easier to equip.

Here’s everything you need to know about Charms in Once Human.

How to get Charms in Once Human

There are nine charms. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio It’s somewhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio

There are three core ways to get charms in Once Human: Buy them in the shop using Crystgin, collect them through the Battle Pass Tokens Shop using using Battle Pass tokens, or simply win them in the Lucky Roulette Pyro Glide.

You can also get a weapon charm from the current Twitch drops, and according to the charms list, you can also get a Rubiks Cube charm from the Battle Pass. I haven’t spotted this Rubiks Cube charm in the battle pass I’m working through yet though, so it may come in a later pass rather than the release track.

All Cosmetic Shop charms

You need Crystgin to purchase these ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio

In the Cosmetics section of the Shop, you can purchase charms using Crystgin. The charms you can buy and their cost include:

Rock ‘n’ Roll All Nite Long: 120 Crystgin The Digby Boy: 60 Crystgin

All Battle Pass Token Shop charms

The bee is adorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio

When you level up your Once Human Battle Pass, you’ll slowly get your hands on silver keys, which you can then use to redeem cosmetics from the Battle Pass Token Shop. You can get the following charms:

Carrot: 30 silver keys. Gardener: 30 silver keys.

All Lucky Roulette Pyro Glide

It’s a little scary looking. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio

From the Lucky Roulette Pyro Glide, you can get two charms:

Cowboy Hat Biting Rabbit

Twitch Drop weapon charm

Watch eight hours to get all the drops. Image via Starry Studio

To get the Thumbs Up weapon charm from Twitch drops, you’ll need to watch any participating Once Human Twitch streamer for one hour. After that, it will be sent to your Twitch account where you can then redeem it to be added in-game.

How to equip Charms in Once Human

Choose your weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio You can also apply skins and stickers here.Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio

Once you have your charm, you can equip it from the Cosmetics tab in your Backpack. If you’re not sure of how to do it, follow these steps:

Press “I” to open your Backpack. Navigate to the Cosmetics tab. Select a weapon from your equipped weapons. This will be the weapon you attack your charm to. Under the Cosmetics sections in Weapon Customization, select the empty charm box. A list of all the charms in Once Human will appear. Choose the charm you’d like to attach and while hovering over this charm, select Equip (F).

The charm will automatically be equipped to your preferred weapon. From this screen, you can hover over your equipped charm and unequip it by pressing U.

