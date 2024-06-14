Is Once Human free to play?

Once Human is set to release on July 9 for all mobile and PC platforms, and interested fans are wondering how much money, if any, they need to set aside for the new supernatural multiplayer survival title from Starry Studio and NetEase Games.

The game already has the potential to attract a massive player base with both PC and mobile players interested, but that potential could skyrocket even higher if the game is released as a free-to-play game. According to SteamDB, Once Human is the seventh most-wishlisted game on that platform alone.

Will Once Human be free to play?

The arachnophobia is free. Image via Starry Studio

Once Human will be released as a free-to-play title and will be supported financially by microtransaction purchases.

Regarding the in-game purchases, Once Human will likely use direct cosmetic purchases and a seasonal battle pass that could potentially provide free rewards to everyone, as well as premium rewards to battle pass purchasers.

Fan response to in-game purchases in free-to-play games is very dependent on the game’s platform. Players who play on PC or console are generally more critical of in-game purchases that provide buffs, boosts, or other “pay-to-win” aspects, but these tactics are more generally accepted in mobile titles. Once Human will be released on both PC and mobile, but it’s also a multiplayer game with PvP gameplay, so the likelihood of pay-to-win purchases is low.

The game is currently listed as a free-to-play demo, as part of the Steam Next Fest, and there are no microtransactions available to purchase. These purchases are set to be introduced when the game launches globally on July 9.

