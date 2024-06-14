Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Human players sneaking behind Stardust aliens in Once Human.
Image via Starry Studio
Category:
Once Human

Is Once Human free to play?

The next big survival game is releasing soon.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 04:28 pm

Once Human is set to release on July 9 for all mobile and PC platforms, and interested fans are wondering how much money, if any, they need to set aside for the new supernatural multiplayer survival title from Starry Studio and NetEase Games.

Recommended Videos

The game already has the potential to attract a massive player base with both PC and mobile players interested, but that potential could skyrocket even higher if the game is released as a free-to-play game. According to SteamDB, Once Human is the seventh most-wishlisted game on that platform alone.

Will Once Human be free to play?

Once Human meta humans fighting Deviations
The arachnophobia is free. Image via Starry Studio

Once Human will be released as a free-to-play title and will be supported financially by microtransaction purchases.

Regarding the in-game purchases, Once Human will likely use direct cosmetic purchases and a seasonal battle pass that could potentially provide free rewards to everyone, as well as premium rewards to battle pass purchasers.

Fan response to in-game purchases in free-to-play games is very dependent on the game’s platform. Players who play on PC or console are generally more critical of in-game purchases that provide buffs, boosts, or other “pay-to-win” aspects, but these tactics are more generally accepted in mobile titles. Once Human will be released on both PC and mobile, but it’s also a multiplayer game with PvP gameplay, so the likelihood of pay-to-win purchases is low.

The game is currently listed as a free-to-play demo, as part of the Steam Next Fest, and there are no microtransactions available to purchase. These purchases are set to be introduced when the game launches globally on July 9.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.
twitter