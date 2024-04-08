All Once Human platforms

Starry Studios’ Once Human offers an excellent supernatural survival experience, curated for players who love to take on spooky and difficult challenges. If its success made you curious enough to wonder whether the game is available on your platform, here’s the answer.

Is Once Human on PC?

It’s epic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently in its third closed beta, Once Human is available on PC via Steam. But its beta phase will end next month, after which you will have to wait for its official launch on PC.

If you didn’t get the opportunity to get straightforward access to the beta, you can sign up using your Discord account and fill out a form for an opportunity to get a closed beta key. This event runs till April 12, so make sure to participate for a chance to play the closed beta.

Is Once Human on PlayStation or Xbox?

No, Once Human is not available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, or Xbox One consoles. As mentioned before, its closed beta version is available only on PC via Steam.

Developer Starry Studios hasn’t mentioned anything about an upcoming console port, but given the success of its beta phase, it doesn’t seem impossible. Porting games requires considerable resources for development and testing, so the developer’s decision to focus on one platform is understandable.

Is Once Human on Nintendo Switch?

No, Once Human is not available to play on Nintendo Switch. Even if they consider ports for PlayStation and Xbox, developers usually shy away from investing in a Switch version of their games—unless they see a lot of potential in the market.

With Once Human, it’s a little difficult to predict whether Starry Studios will ever bring it to Switch, especially because it’s only exclusive to PC right now. We may know more about its future when the game officially launches in the third quarter of 2024.

