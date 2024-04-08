Category:
Once Human

All Once Human platforms

It's check time.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 12:27 pm
A Once Human character under a red light.
Your character will always be there. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Starry Studios’ Once Human offers an excellent supernatural survival experience, curated for players who love to take on spooky and difficult challenges. If its success made you curious enough to wonder whether the game is available on your platform, here’s the answer. 

Recommended Videos

Is Once Human on PC?

A player looking at a destructive scene in Once Human
It’s epic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently in its third closed beta, Once Human is available on PC via Steam. But its beta phase will end next month, after which you will have to wait for its official launch on PC. 

If you didn’t get the opportunity to get straightforward access to the beta, you can sign up using your Discord account and fill out a form for an opportunity to get a closed beta key. This event runs till April 12, so make sure to participate for a chance to play the closed beta

Is Once Human on PlayStation or Xbox?

No, Once Human is not available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, or Xbox One consoles. As mentioned before, its closed beta version is available only on PC via Steam. 

Developer Starry Studios hasn’t mentioned anything about an upcoming console port, but given the success of its beta phase, it doesn’t seem impossible. Porting games requires considerable resources for development and testing, so the developer’s decision to focus on one platform is understandable. 

Is Once Human on Nintendo Switch? 

No, Once Human is not available to play on Nintendo Switch. Even if they consider ports for PlayStation and Xbox, developers usually shy away from investing in a Switch version of their games—unless they see a lot of potential in the market. 

With Once Human, it’s a little difficult to predict whether Starry Studios will ever bring it to Switch, especially because it’s only exclusive to PC right now. We may know more about its future when the game officially launches in the third quarter of 2024. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Once Human: How to get Copper Ingots
A Once Human player looking at the game world
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human: How to get Copper Ingots
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Once Human release date: When does Once Human come out?
player wielding large weapon in Once Human
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human release date: When does Once Human come out?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Once Human system requirements: PC and mobile specs
Promotional art from the Once Human website showcasing a character and a monster from the game.
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human system requirements: PC and mobile specs
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Once Human: How to get Copper Ingots
A Once Human player looking at the game world
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human: How to get Copper Ingots
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Once Human release date: When does Once Human come out?
player wielding large weapon in Once Human
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human release date: When does Once Human come out?
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Once Human system requirements: PC and mobile specs
Promotional art from the Once Human website showcasing a character and a monster from the game.
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human system requirements: PC and mobile specs
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 7, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com