A player outside in Once Human.
Once Human

Is Once Human down? How to check server status

It's human to have problems.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jul 18, 2024 03:40 am

Update: The developer has made a big change to Once Human’s servers, and we have all the information you need to know about the maintenance below.

Any game requiring a mandatory online connection is volatile and puts players at the mercy of the servers. Once Human falls into this bracket, meaning it doesn’t matter how stable your internet connection is. If developer Starry Studio loses control of the servers, you can’t play it, and the community has a meltdown.

We have all the latest on Once Human’s servers and if they are operational.

Are Once Human servers down?

A player walking in the environment in Once Human.
Having server issues? Image via Starry Studio

As of July 18, Once Human’s servers are down for maintenance and will be offline for a few hours.

In a message on the Once Human Discord, one of the moderators said, “We regret to inform you that due to the comprehensive content update of the ongoing maintenance, there is a need to further extend the reopening time of the server. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The maintenance was originally scheduled for a few hours; however, the original timeframe has since been extended: “The maintenance downtime is now expected to be extended for another two hours.”

If the servers go back up and you are still experiencing issues with Once Human, my main suggestion is to review your internet configuration and see if anything needs tweaking. By this, I mean checking your internet speed, verifying the integrity of the connection, and possibly resetting your router to provide a fresh start.

Keep checking back to see if Once Human’s servers go offline.

How to check Once Human server status

The easiest way to keep up with Once Human‘s server status—aside from checking in with us—is by observing the official Steam page, X (formerly Twitter) feed, subreddit, and Discord. Additionally, keep an eye on the Once Human website for any signs of movement from Starry Games.

These sources will offer updates on everything important, from taking the servers offline for maintenance to deploying updates to adding new content.

