How to unlock gear blueprints in Once Human

As you progress into tougher regions with higher-level enemies in Once Human, you’ll need to outfit yourself with higher-quality gear—and blueprints are the key to getting the absolute best items.

There are several ways to improve the score of your gear, like using higher-grade materials to increase its tier, adding and upgrading mods, and calibration. And when you stack all of these upgrades onto a high-quality piece of gear from blueprints, you’ll be in great shape in Once Human.

How to find gear blueprints in Once Human

Mystical Crates are your most abundant source of gear blueprints early on in Once Human. On your map, you’ll see several locations that contain a Rift Anchor, and each of these locations will have a single Mystical Crate. This big red glowing box isn’t always easy to find, but it’s typically near the top of the tallest structure at each location, or in an underground basement or bunker like at Sutherland Family Orchard or Overlook Town. Sometimes, other players will drop notes near the Rift Anchor that say where the Mystical Crate at that location is.

The Wish Machine is another source of gear blueprints, and while you can unlock several sets of blueprints at once via a gacha system, you’re limited by the amount of Starchrom you own. The good news is that you can earn Starchrom from tasks, completing quests on your Journey page, reaching tiers on your Season Goals page, and in-game events.

How to use gear blueprints in Once Human

If you unlock a full gear blueprint, that item will be instantly available to craft at your Gear Workbench, provided you have the necessary materials. But most Mystical Crates offer you gear blueprint fragments, which you’ll need to fuse together first. This can be done in the Blueprints tab of your Inventory screen.

On the Blueprints tab, you can see all the available blueprints in the game. Grayed-out blueprints with the fragment icon represent blueprints you do not have unlocked yet. Click on Blueprint Fragments and switch between tabs to see which blueprints you can fuse from fragments. Hold down F to fuse a blueprint. Use spare blueprint fragments to enhance other blueprints.

