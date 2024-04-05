Category:
Once Human

Once Human: How to find both Weapon and Gear crates in Overlook Town

Come for the crates, stay for the views.
Scott Robertson
Published: Apr 5, 2024 04:05 pm
Weapon and Gear crates are a tremendous source of valuable items in Once Human. These containers can be found spread all across the world, most notably in settlements and landmarks such as Overlook Town.

Overlook Town is one of the few explorable towns within the Dayton Wetlands area, the first region you’ll find yourself exploring after you enter the Once Human open world. Overlook Town, alongside other areas in Dayton Wetlands, is also where you need to activate one of four Rift Anchors as part of the Welcome Back questline. But while you’re in Overlook Town, you can fully explore the area by finding two Weapon and Gear Crates.

Here’s exactly where you can find these crates.

Weapon and Gear crate locations in Overlook Town

A weapon crate next to an outdoor concert stage in Once Human.
You’re gonna need that weapon when you see what comes out of that screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starting at the Anchor Rift on the bus in the center of town, which you can easily locate thanks to the big glowing beacon on it, look south toward the giant screen in the outdoor concert area. Head toward the stage to find a Weapon crate on the ground, but be wary of the large Glutton enemy that spawns out of the big screen. If you see other players fighting it, be a good sport and chip in.

A store named Panorama in Overlook Town in Once Human.
Take a picture, it will last longer! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To the north of the Anchor Rift, you’ll find the Panorama store. Inside, on the first floor, you’ll find the mysterious treasure chest. This doesn’t technically count as a gear or weapon crate, but it does typically contain some valuable gear blueprints and is necessary to 100 percent “explore” Overlook Town. Toward the back of the first floor, though, you’ll find a stairwell down to the basement. Down there is the Gear crate.

That’s it for the Gear and Weapon crates in Overlook Town, but there are plenty of storage containers spread across town as well.

