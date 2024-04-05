Category:
Once Human

Is Once Human PvP?

Can you fight or befriend others?

Kacee Fay

Published: Apr 5, 2024 11:13 am
Three players in Once Human.
Image via Starry Studio

The post-apocalyptic world of Once Human is incredibly vast and dangerous, which means you might want to team up or fight against fellow players as you navigate through the experience. This likely has you wondering if PvP is an option.

Being able to play with or fight against others makes things a lot more interesting, so here’s what you need to know about whether Once Human is PvP.

Does Once Human have PvP?

Four players running together in Once Human.
Traverse the world with friends or fight them instead. Image via Starry Studio

Once Human does have PvP regardless of the type of server you choose to set up. Although PvP is technically featured in all servers you make, the way it functions varies drastically depending on whether you choose a PvP or PvE server.

  • PvP servers are what the devs call the “fullest gameplay experience.” In this type of server, Chaos players can strike you at any time as long as you are above level 10, regardless of whether other players are in the Chaos state or not. You can also challenge other teams and battle to take control of Beacon Areas.
  • PvE servers are for those who are more interested in the dungeon and exploration elements. In this type of server, Chaos players only attack fellow players in the Chaos state and their buildings. This means all non-Chaos players are immune to PvP damage outside of this state. PvP is more optional for the most part if you want to avoid it.

Overall, you’ll want to choose a PvP server if you’re looking for a chaotic and PvP-oriented experience, while the PvE server is for players who want a more relaxed time. Chaos will ensue no matter what, but the PvP server is the place to be for the ultimate fighting experience.

Regardless of which one you choose, it’s important to know that data cannot be transferred between servers. All of the data you set up in each game in Once Human is exclusively tied to the server you create it on.

This means if you want to play with friends on a different server, you have to restart from scratch with a new character. You can always go back to your past servers, but you cannot move the data from them elsewhere.

Human players sneaking behind Stardust aliens in Once Human.
Fighting friends can be fun, but teaming up against enemies is more helpful. Image via Starry Studio

Now that you know PvP is present, you may be wondering whether controller support is an option so you can gain better mastery over the Once Human controls before you charge into battle against other players.

