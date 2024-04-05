Survival game Once Human closing in on monstrous pre-registration milestone

The upcoming survival game Once Human is attracting a lot of attention from both PC and mobile players, especially with another closed beta period going live.

At time of writing on April 5, as the third closed beta test period for Once Human has gone live for PC players, the total number of pre-registrations is just shy of the next major milestone. Currently, it’s sitting at 9,903,703 pre-registrations, slighlt below the 10 million mark and the next global pre-registration milestone reward.

I could use a Sanity Gummy or two right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it’s unclear if the pre-registration figure accounts for just Google Play signups on Android or if it includes Steam Wishlist numbers as well, getting close to 10 million is nothing to scoff at. The nearly 10 million players signed up already have unlocked numerous rewards by reaching previous milestones, including an in-game currency called Energy Link, and other in-game items such as Canned Lunch Meat, Molotov Cocktail, and Sanity Gummies. Once the 10 million mark is reached, players will unlock a reward called Surprise Furniture. The final pre-registration milestone reward is a pair of Dragon’s Grip Gloves at 20 million signups.

Once Human is the latest game attempting to carve out a space in the crowded survival genre. In a post-apocalyptic Earth where all life has been infested by an alien creature called Stardust, you’ll have to battle against monsters and your own creeping madness, craft weapons and bases, and discover the truth behind the alien threat. The game will feature both PvE and PvP gameplay in an open world with “realistic weather changes” overrun by both nature and alien creatures.

Currently, mobile players can sign up for beta access, but PC players can download the beta launcher directly from the game’s website until 9pm CT on April 5. The game’s full release is scheduled for Q3 of 2024.

