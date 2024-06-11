Does demo progress carry over to the full release of Once Human?

Once Human is an open-world multiplayer survival game that plans to attract a big audience on both mobile and PC—and it’s using a Steam Next Fest demo to draw in new players. But the thousands playing are also wondering if they’ll have to start all over again at launch.

In Once Human, you can claim a space of land called a Territory where you can build up a base to fill with crafting benches, storage containers, farming plots, and even a garage for your sick motorcycle. While setting up base, you’ll also have a plethora of quests to complete that will progress the story and unlock new rewards and mechanics, with ample opportunities for PvE and PvP gameplay.

You’re free to play as much as you want during the Once Human demo, but just be aware that it’s not coming with you when the game launches.

Does progress from the demo carry over in Once Human?

I’ll see you all soon, crafting tables. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your progress in Once Human will not carry over from the Steam Next Fest demo to the full release. On the game’s Discord, one of the server admins said in the demo FAQ that “all user data in this Steam Next Fest will be permanently erased and will not be transferred or accessible for any future tests.”

This is a similar practice to what the game has done between its closed beta tests as players who participated in those had to start over at the beginning of the current Steam Next Fest demo phase.

While this means your base, inventory, and quest progress will all be erased after the demo, the rewards you’ve earned by participating in the beta or demo will carry over. Players who played three or more hours of the demo during the first day will earn an exclusive motorcycle paint that will be carried over to the Once Human full release.

The server for the Once Human demo closes on Monday, June 17, but the game is set to launch globally less than a month later, on Tuesday, July 9.

