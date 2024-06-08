Once Human release countdown: Exact start time and date

Once Human, the open-world post-apocalyptic game, is launching much sooner than anyone expected, given that the beta test had only finished mid-May.

As the release date draws near, we’re all eagerly counting down the days and hours until we can finally play the full game when it drops in July.

Once Human start time and date

There’s a vast world for you to explore. Image via Starry Studio

During the 2024 Summer Games Fest held on June 7, it was revealed in a surprise announcement that Once Human will officially launch on Tuesday, July 9. Unfortunately, there is no official release start time yet. But, as games historically launch at midnight on release day, we expect Once Human to drop at midnight.

So, while there is no official release time, we have set the countdown timer for 12am CT on Tuesday, July 9.

The start time of this release might change if the devs launch Once Human later in the day. We’ll update the countdown timer to reflect this if we get an official time.

As there were quite a few bugs, errors, and optimization issues during the beta, the fact it’s releasing so soon is a tad concerning. Hopefully, the developers were able to fix these issues so when the game does fully arrive we’ll have a much smoother experience; while the lore and the storyline were incredible, not everyone could experience them due to the errors and issues that plagued the first playtests.

For those eager to try Once Human, a free, limited-time demo is available on Steam. Although you can download it right now, the servers don’t open until June 10 at 12pm CST, and the demo will only be accessible until June 17.

