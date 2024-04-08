How to get the Motorcycle and garage in Once Human

Once you hit the open world in Once Human, you’ll be walking through numerous territories that belong to other players, and one structure that sticks out is the garage motorcycle attachment.

The motorcycle is arguably your most valuable system of travel in Once Human, since your teleportation/fast travel capabilities only unlock properly after extensive exploration and the visiting of teleportation towers.

How to get the Motorcycle in Once Human

The motorcycle is a gift you receive from Mary, an NPC you meet during the main questline, which is called the Stardust Journey in your task/quest log. After establishing your footing in the Dayton Wetlands area, you’ll eventually meet Mary in Deadsville, on the southern border of the region. Mary will gift you the motorcycle and teach you the basics of summoning it and riding it.

How to unlock and craft the Motorcycle Garage in Once Human

To build the Motorcycle Garage, you will need to unlock the Garage Memetic from the Memetics menu, which serves as a makeshift skill tree that unlocks different crafting recipes. Unlocking the garage Memetic, as well as the Bronze Craft Memetic, is also a requirement of the Welcome Back questline.

The garage can be unlocked from the second Crafting Memetic page; it’s the fourth of the four Memetic pages. The Garage Memetic only requires a single Cipher (unlock point), and it unlocks the Garage and the Garage crafting recipes: Metal Frame, Old Engine, Bald Tire, and Abandoned Oil Tank.

How to build the Motorcycle Garage and upgrade your Motorcycle

To craft the Garage, you will need 13 Copper Ingots and 10 Rusted Parts. The Garage recipe can be found in the Building menu, in the Facilities section, under Crafting. It needs to be placed on a flat surface.

Once the Garage is placed, your Motorcycle will appear in it. At the blue console nearby, you can modify its parts. A Motorcycle is made up of four parts: the Frame, Tires, Engine, and Tank. You will need to unlock Memetics for upgraded versions of each part, which will require higher quality materials to craft:

The Frame affects the Motorcycle’s max durability.

The Tires affect the Motorcycle’s control and turning.

The Engine determines the Motorcycle’s speed.

The Tank determines how much fuel a Motorcycle can hold.

Now surprisingly, you can’t actually hop on your Motorcycle while it’s in your Garage and drive away. You still have to use the summon button like you have been using.

