Once Human: How to get Copper Ingots

Surviving in Once Human requires you to craft a lot of materials, and Copper Ingots are one of the crucial ones available early in the journey. Here’s how to make this protective soft metal in the popular open-world game.

How to craft Copper Ingots in Once Human

Can I interest you in some Copper Ingots? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can make one Copper Ingot in Once Human by placing the following materials in the Furnace:

Three Copper Ore

One Charcoal

The process to make one Copper Ingot takes five seconds, and you can craft several of them at once to save effort.

Of course, before you start crafting materials like Copper Ingots in Once Human, you have to build the Furnace. You can unlock it by using the Memetics you got from Mitsuko and accessing the Smelting Essentials set in the Cradle menu under the Infrastructure tab—after you set up your first base in Dayton Wetlands.

To build a Furnace, however, you need to source some resources first, 20 Copper Ore and 30 Gravel to be exact. Once you have the resources, you can build it from the Crafting menu. Building the Furnace unlocks recipes for Charcoal, Glass, and Copper Ingots.

Interestingly, you need Charcoal to make Copper Ingots, so you have to start with making that. To make one Charcoal, you need to place five Wood in the Furnace.

Mine these stones to get Copper Ore in abundance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Copper Ore by mining special rocks (copper deposits) that are pretty easy to recognize. Wood and Copper Ores can be found in abundance in Dayton Wetlands, Once Human’s earliest explorable region, these aren’t too difficult to get. This isn’t the case for Iron Ores, however.

Copper Ingots, like other refined materials, are used to make better weapons and materials in the long run, helping you survive the challenges Once Human’s wilderness throws at you.

