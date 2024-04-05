Category:
Once Human

How to get Iron Ore in Once Human

It's not as easy as you might think.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 06:55 pm
An image of a character looking at a destroyed building from Once Human
Image via Starry Studios

Games that involve resource collecting usually have Iron as one of the first metals that can be harvested, but in Once Human, this isn’t the case. 

Recommended Videos

Iron is a mid-game resource in Once Human, though if you do come across it, you won’t be able to harvest it if you don’t have the right tools. As this is a tough material to come across, we are going to look at when you will start finding Iron Ore more frequently and how to mine it.

Where to find Iron Ore in Once Human

An image of the Iron River on the Once Human map with a section highlighted.
We’ve outlined the Iron River area in red so you know where to go to harvest Iron Ore, but make sure that you’re prepared before you head there. Image via Starry Studios

Iron Ore becomes much more prominent when you enter the Iron River area, which can be found north of the Dayton Wetlands. The Iron River is an issue in itself though, as it is a level 28 area. The enemies in this area are much stronger and tougher to beat, especially if you are just starting the game, so it is advised that you start making your way through the story and level up before you attempt to find Iron there.

If you want to enter the Iron River zone a little earlier than level 28, we recommend progressing until you unlock the motorcycle and have weapons on hand so you can leave the area quickly if you need to. Having a weapon will also give you the chance to pop some shots at the enemies as you escape.

How to mine Iron Ore in Once Human

Pickaxes are used to mine materials in Once Human, with each Pickaxe tier having the ability to mine materials that are one level above that particular Pickaxe tier. 

The best choice of Pickaxe to harvest Iron is the Bronze Pickaxe, as it will be the easiest to craft at a lower level. When you have unlocked Bronze Casting, you will be able to craft Pickaxes from the Memetics Tab. To craft a Bronze Pickaxe, you’ll need one Hide, five Logs, and seven Bronze Ingots

Iron Ore is a must when it comes to crafting in Once Human, as once you have harvested enough of it, you will be able to create Steel Ingots at the Furnace. Steel Ingots are a key component of various higher-tier items and crafting recipes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get Tin in Once Human
An image of a wooded area and large rock formations from Once Human
Category: Once Human
Once Human
How to get Tin in Once Human
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Once Human: How to find both Weapon and Gear crates in Overlook Town
once human overlook town
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human: How to find both Weapon and Gear crates in Overlook Town
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How to move Territory in Once Human
A house built on player Territory in Once Human.
Category: Once Human
Once Human
How to move Territory in Once Human
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Tin in Once Human
An image of a wooded area and large rock formations from Once Human
Category: Once Human
Once Human
How to get Tin in Once Human
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Apr 5, 2024
Read Article Once Human: How to find both Weapon and Gear crates in Overlook Town
once human overlook town
Category: Once Human
Once Human
Once Human: How to find both Weapon and Gear crates in Overlook Town
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 5, 2024
Read Article How to move Territory in Once Human
A house built on player Territory in Once Human.
Category: Once Human
Once Human
How to move Territory in Once Human
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 5, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.