How to get Iron Ore in Once Human

Games that involve resource collecting usually have Iron as one of the first metals that can be harvested, but in Once Human, this isn’t the case.

Iron is a mid-game resource in Once Human, though if you do come across it, you won’t be able to harvest it if you don’t have the right tools. As this is a tough material to come across, we are going to look at when you will start finding Iron Ore more frequently and how to mine it.

Where to find Iron Ore in Once Human

We’ve outlined the Iron River area in red so you know where to go to harvest Iron Ore, but make sure that you’re prepared before you head there. Image via Starry Studios

Iron Ore becomes much more prominent when you enter the Iron River area, which can be found north of the Dayton Wetlands. The Iron River is an issue in itself though, as it is a level 28 area. The enemies in this area are much stronger and tougher to beat, especially if you are just starting the game, so it is advised that you start making your way through the story and level up before you attempt to find Iron there.

If you want to enter the Iron River zone a little earlier than level 28, we recommend progressing until you unlock the motorcycle and have weapons on hand so you can leave the area quickly if you need to. Having a weapon will also give you the chance to pop some shots at the enemies as you escape.

How to mine Iron Ore in Once Human

Pickaxes are used to mine materials in Once Human, with each Pickaxe tier having the ability to mine materials that are one level above that particular Pickaxe tier.

The best choice of Pickaxe to harvest Iron is the Bronze Pickaxe, as it will be the easiest to craft at a lower level. When you have unlocked Bronze Casting, you will be able to craft Pickaxes from the Memetics Tab. To craft a Bronze Pickaxe, you’ll need one Hide, five Logs, and seven Bronze Ingots.

Iron Ore is a must when it comes to crafting in Once Human, as once you have harvested enough of it, you will be able to create Steel Ingots at the Furnace. Steel Ingots are a key component of various higher-tier items and crafting recipes.

