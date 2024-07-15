How to repair the motorcycle in Once Human

Your motorcycle is an early vehicle you use in Once Human to quickly roam around the map, zipping through supernatural forces to reach your destination. If you’re unlucky, there’s a good chance it can take a few hits, and you may need to repair your motorcycle.

Recommended Videos

The way you do this can be a little tricky. You need to be in a safe spot to apply repairs, requiring several resources. You want to have them ready as your motorcycle is a central form of transportation outside of teleporting or using teleport towers. Here’s what you need to know about repairing the motorcycle in Once Human.

Where to repair the motorcycle in Once Human

You need to create a garage to repair the motorcycle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way for you to repair the motorcycle is to create a garage at your base in Once Human. You can do this by opening up the build menu, selecting the garage structure, and finding a suitable location for it within the confines of your camp. If you cannot find stable ground for your garage, you may need to move to a different base location. You’ll know when you have a suitable place for it when the aura of the structure has a distinct blue highlight.

You need to gather these resources to create a garage in Once Human:

13 Copper Ingots

10 Rusted Parts

You can create the Copper Ingots by collecting copper ore anywhere within the starting regions of Once Human, such as Deadsville or Meyer’s Market. After you have enough, chop down several trees to bring to your furnace and charcoal, which you can use with the copper ore to turn them into Copper Ingots.

The Rusted Parts are an easier resource to find. These can appear while exploring open regions or by breaking down materials you find in abandoned areas and using them at the Disassmbly Bench. These are a different resource from Standard Parts.

After creating a garage, the next step is interacting with this location and selecting your motorcycle. While examining the motorcycle at the garage, it’s possible to repair it. You need to use Copper Ingots and Rusted Parts to fix your motorcycle in Once Human, and the amount of materials you need for each resource depends on the damage to the vehicle. A more severely damaged vehicle means it costs more.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy