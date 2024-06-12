Standard Parts, as the name suggests, is a common resource in Once Human that’s needed for many different later-game construction projects.

As you progress through Once Human, unlocking new technologies by spending Memetic points, you’ll acquire new recipes for building parts, crafting stations, furniture, weapons, and gear. For gear and weapons in particular, if you want to start crafting higher-tier versions of these items, you’ll eventually need to upgrade from the very basic Rusted Parts to more valuable Standard Parts.

How to get Standard Parts in Once Human

Standard Parts come from disassembling items from higher-level areas at the Disassembly Station at your base. Any junk items you find in containers or the world can be disassembled, but in the starting area, you’re likely only going to find items that give you Rusted Parts. Around level 15 to 20, when you travel to regions like Broken Delta and Iron River, you should start finding Standard Parts more regularly.

Light up that junk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While completing quests and exploring higher-level areas, make sure to use your Spacetime function by hitting Q. This illuminates both containers and junk items in your immediate area, ensuring that you don’t miss any piece of scrap that might contain Standard Parts. Containers in particular will hold rarer items that can be disassembled, which provide more resources and higher quality ones.

During your exploration, make sure to go inside buildings and structures as often as possible as those frequently have more junk and containers that can be looted and disassembled. Don’t worry about picking up too much and getting over-encumbered; junk is relatively light in your inventory. Just make sure to store the materials that the Disassembly Station produces in a spare storage container, if you don’t need it during your travels.

Once you’re a high enough level to confidently explore higher-level areas, you should consider moving your entire Territory over to a higher-level area.

