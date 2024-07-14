How to get and use Digby Boy in Once Human

The Digby Boy in Once Human is one of the most useful Deviants to have in your base to end your everyday mining worries.

Like every Deviant that can be stored in your base in Once Human, the Digby Boy passively mines ores near your base when its Deviant power is above 30. It collects small amounts of Iron, Sulfur, Copper, and Tin Ores. If you keep it happy with suitable environmental conditions, it will work harder and give you more Ores in less time.

Here is everything you need to know about locating Digby Boy and using it in Once Human.

How to get Digby Boy in Once Human

Look near the mountains. Follow the riverbeds.

To find the Digby Boy deviant in Once Human, you have to find the Silver and Tin Ores on the map. While Silver Ores have the highest chance of spawning a Digby Boy upon mining it, spotting it is a difficult endeavor and mostly depends on your luck. Tin Ores, which look identical to the Silver Ores, also have a slight chance of spawning the mining deviant.

However, you can make your search a bit easier by going to the Delta River point of interest on the map and going to the Coordinates (4804, -5232), which has a Mountain terrain with a ton of ore deposits to find your ideal Silver Ore. You can also go to Coordinates (5770, -5756), which has a river bank full of shiny ores containing Copper, Tin and Silver.

After finding your Silver or Tin Ore, use a Bronze Axe or higher rarity pickaxe, as the common rarity doesn’t work on Silver Ores for harvesting them. To craft the Bronze Axe, you need to use five Logs, two Hides, and seven Copper Ingots from your Furnace after unlocking the item using your Memetics.

Digby Boy isn’t guaranteed to spawn from any Ore, so keep trying your luck. Once you get the Deviant, it should appear on your screen and be added to your inventory.

How to use Digby Boy in Once Human

Miner is back after a hard day's work. Quite a hustler.

Once you got yourself a Digby Boy in Once Human, it’s time to assign them to your base. Like the butterfly Deviant you should have in your base, you have to build an Isolated Securement Unit by pressing B and using your right-click to enter the build menu. After that, navigate your way to the Facilities tab and find the Function Facility. To construct it, you need 20 Metal Scraps, 15 Copper ingots, and 10Glass.

Set it up in your base and use your right-click to deposit the Digby Boy deviant in the Unit to make it work. The miner Deviant will always be working until its power falls to less than 30, after which it will rest to recover its strength. There are a few ways to boost its resting period, such as by building a red light, putting on some music, and providing it with up to 5 watts of electricity. If you have these facilities, the deviant will work round the clock and improve the efficiency of your mining.

You can also store multiple up to 20 Deviants in your base by unlocking its enhancement technology in the Memetics tree.

