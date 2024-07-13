Image Credit: Bethesda
Once Human screenshot featuring the player character in a grassy area looking at a camping site in the tutorial section of the game.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Once Human

How to build a Territory (base) in Once Human

Safe shelter.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Jul 13, 2024

Building a base in Once Human is an integral part of starting your survival journey, where you can perform various activities to craft new weapons food, and make essential materials to set yourself up for success.

Having a good base in Once Human gives you an early advantage and saves you a lot of time in the early game while also significantly decreasing your hunger and thirst, saving you resources once you’re not fighting Deviants.

Here is everything you need to know about building your base in Once Human.

Territory (base) Building Guide in Once Human

Picture of a Once Human player placing the Territory Terminal top set up their base.
Place your Terminal and construct other buildings in it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you complete the game’s introductory, your flying companion V should drop you on the game’s map. To build your base in Once Human, press B, and you have to place the Territory Terminal when it’s green.

While you can build your base almost everywhere in Once Human’s map, specific restrictions exist where the terminal will appear red, and you’ll get an error message. For example, you cannot make your base too close to the roads, or you will get hit by the ‘structure cannot be built near a stronghold’ error, and you need to move away from it. You cannot create your base too close to other players’ bases, so you must find an isolated area to start your journey. To avoid that, move away from the red structures while placing the terminal and set it when it’s green.

You should consider a few things while setting up your base. Firstly, a nearby water source should be crucial for your survival as you will need to quench your thirst to avoid getting dehydrated. Moreover, ensure a steady supply of rare minerals like sulfur near your base, saving you the early trips to find the minerals.

Currently, you can have only one base on the map, and it should be there until the next server wipe, after which you’ll need to restart your journey in Once Human.

