Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Monolith sits in the distance over a tropical island in Once Human.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Once Human

How to fix ‘structure cannot be built near a stronghold’ error in Once Human

Should you build somewhere else?
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 07:02 am

Once Human has a host of errors that don’t explain much, with the “this structure cannot be built near a Stronghold” error being one of the more cryptic ones.

Recommended Videos

It appears when building structures in your territory and won’t appear for everyone. It only shows up if you build your base around specific structures or parts of the world, but if you come across it, it can make a dent in your plans to create a sprawling base of operations. So, how do you overcome it?

‘This structure cannot be built near a Stronghold’ error explained in Once Human

This structure cannot be built near a Stronghold error message in Once Human
My plans are ruined! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “this structure cannot be built near a Stronghold” error appears when you build your Territory on or next to a road in Once Human.

If you try to build anything on a road, no matter what structure, you won’t be able to place it. The error appears to show up only when trying to place a wall, roof, or other overlapping structures, whereas if you place a floor, the game tells you you can’t build it no matter what.

There is no way to fix this error as you can’t build over a road, so the only way to make the most of your Territory boundary is to move your Territory to somewhere else far away from a road. Doing so moves everything you have worked on, but at a cost, so be careful when deciding.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter