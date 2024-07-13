How to get Silver Ore in Once Human

Once Human is a survival game that apparently has everything: base building, zombie slaughtering, and tediously endless resource grinding. Because, you know, we all just love that last one.

If you’re on a mission to get the best weapons, gear, and base facilities in Once Human, then you must prepare yourself both mentally and physically for a long grind, both for EXP and crafting resources. Refined Parts, Fireproof Plastic, and fuel are just some of the resources you need to get your hands on to survive in this game. Acquiring them may not be straightforward, but few resources seem to be as scarce as Silver Ore. In this guide, I’ll show you where to find Silver Ore in Once Human.

How to find Silver Ore in Once Human

My favorite spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can technically find Silver Ore anywhere in Once Human, but there are a few locations with dense concentrations of this resource, like Mountainsides, main roads, beaches, and rivers.

I prefer to get my Silver Ore in the Dayton Wetlands. Check near the main road by the river. It’s a hotspot for ore, but remember, it’s all random. Silver Ore is a rare material. Ore nodes are scattered all over the place, but finding silver is tough.

Here are a few tips to get as much Silver Ore as possible in Once Human:

Your copper pickaxe is your best friend to mine Silver Ore. A bronze one gets the job done, but if you can upgrade to something better, do it. Better pickaxes mean more Silver Ore, and let’s face it, you need all the help you can get. A copper pickaxe yields double the Silver Ore.

is your best friend to mine Silver Ore. A bronze one gets the job done, but if you can upgrade to something better, do it. Better pickaxes mean more Silver Ore, and let’s face it, you need all the help you can get. A copper pickaxe yields double the Silver Ore. While looking out for Silver Ore, make sure it’s not actually Tin. Silver Ore looks suspiciously like Tin Ore. Both are grayish and protrude from rocks, so it’s easy to get them mixed up, especially after the rain.

Silver Ore looks suspiciously like Tin Ore. Both are grayish and protrude from rocks, so it’s easy to get them mixed up, especially after the rain. Digby Boys Deviants are your own mining minions. These little helpers can mine nearby nodes for you, so place them strategically around large ore areas. Remember to return often to check out their findings.

are your own mining minions. These little helpers can mine nearby nodes for you, so place them strategically around large ore areas. Remember to return often to check out their findings. If you see an Ore hotspot, check back every 30 minutes or so to see if Silver Ore respawns here.

Once you’ve finally got some Silver Ore in Once Human, use it to craft and smelt superior gear and benches. You can also trade them at trader hubs for energy, which you need for future crafting and research, making all this mining madness worth it. Almost.

