Refined Parts are a survivalist hoarder’s most coveted resource in Once Human, especially if you’re looking to craft certain quality-of-life improvements for your base.

Refined Parts are the bread and butter of your tier three crafting needs in Once Human. Whether you’re building death traps or powering up your base like a post-apocalyptic tech wizard, you’re going to need a steady supply of these shiny bits. That said, they aren’t as easy to come by as you’d think, and since tier-three crafts aren’t designed for the early game, you’ll have to put up a fight to snag them. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and best use Refined Parts in Once Human.

How to get Refined Parts in Once Human

Putting the Refined Parts to good use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Refined Parts in Once Human, head over to the Iron River region. This place is a goldmine for Refined Parts, but don’t expect a walk in the park. This area is crawling with level 30 enemies who won’t hesitate to make you lose your sanity.

Iron River’s landmarks are your primary targets because they’re stuffed with scavengable goodies. Here’s a cheat sheet of what you’re looking for:

Scrap Fine Stock: Get two Refined Parts per piece.

Get two Refined Parts per piece. Scrap Fine Barrel: Another two Refined Parts each.

Another two Refined Parts each. Filter: Fetches you three Refined Parts.

Fetches you three Refined Parts. Camera: Yields two Refined Parts.

Yields two Refined Parts. Smart Speaker: Gives you one Refined Part.

Keep an eye out for car trunks. Specifically, look for those black-striped or less-wrecked sedans. They’re usually parked near small camps or along main roads and are loaded with Refined Parts and portable fuel for your motorcycle.

Iron River is the best place to get Refined Parts in Once Human, but not the only one. Here are two alternatives:

If Iron River is too intense, you can always try your luck elsewhere on the Island of Nalcott. Just head northeast from your starting point, and keep your eyes peeled for scrap-worthy towns.

If you’re still struggling, there’s an easier route. Head to the castle on the east side of the island. It’s a low-threat area but still brimming with Refined Parts. You can also use your map to hover over locations and get intel on what loot to expect.

How to use Refined Parts in Once Human

Once you’ve looted the Iron River dry, it’s time to haul your spoils back to base. Start disassembling those goodies to get your precious Refined Parts in Once Human. Here’s how you can use them:

Power Generators

Turrets

Refrigerators

