How to get Fireproof Plastic in Once Human

Once Human is all about surviving zombies, opening crates, and improving your gear back at the base, as long as you’ve got the required materials.

You’ve braved rundown buildings, schools, and hospitals in Once Human and still can’t find a single Fireproof Plastic. Though the grind is enough to burn out any player, you really need to find this material if you’re looking to craft that Intermediate Gear Workbench and all those fancy tier three items.

If you’re tired of scrounging around those zombies all over the map looking for Fireproof Plastic, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find, make, and use Fireproof Plastic in Once Human.

Where to find Fireproof Plastic in Once Human

Best farming location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t find Fireproof Plastic per se, but you can get scraps to produce it back at your base in the Refinery Pollution Point, the Iron River, Riverheart Harbor, and the Greywater Industrial Zone in Once Human.

Best option: Iron River

Scraps are found in one primary location: Iron River. This place is your go-to for scavenging scraps that yield Fireproof Plastic in Once Human.

Before setting out, make sure you’re at least level 21, as Iron River can be tough if you’re unprepared. If you’re feeling brave (or just desperate), you can venture in at a lower level.

If you want to skip the aimless wandering, head straight to the Highland buildings at coordinates X:4971; and Y: -4480. This area is packed with scraps but also enemies that can deplete your sanity.

Second best: Refinery Pollution Point

For a more targeted approach to get Fireproof Plastic in Once Human, make your way to the Refinery Pollution Point at coordinates X: 5245; and Y:-3723. This level 23 Settlement is full of Scrap to make Fireproof Plastic.

Last resort: Riverheart Harbor and Greywater Industrial Zone

If you still need more scraps to get Fireproof Plastic in Once Human, check out the Greywater Industrial Zone (X:4851; Y:-2983) and Riverheart Harbor (X:5571, Y:-3747). These spots are also rich in scraps that yield Fireproof Plastic.

How to make Fireproof Plastic in Once Human

Once you’ve pillaged these locations, it’s time to head back to your camp and fire up the Disassembly Machine in Once Human. You get Fireproof Plastic by disassembling various scraps. Here’s a rundown of what items to look for:

Gel

Tires

Note Boards

Sports Water Bottles

Baking Pans

Animal Statues

With each of these items, you’re bound to get one to three Fireproof Plastic for all your crafts.

