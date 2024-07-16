How to get and use the Logging Beaver Deviant in Once Human

The Logging Beaver Deviant in Once Human is a resource-gathering Deviant that can make gathering logs much easier and more efficient if you know where to get it early. Here’s how to get your hands on it as quickly as possible.

Recommended Videos

Where to find the Logging Beaver Deviant in Once Human

It may take you a few attempts to capture it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

The Logging Beaver is located on the docks southwest of Meyer’s Market in the Broken Delta area of Once Human, roughly at the coordinates 4420 and -7681.

As it’s a level 15-17 zone, you do have to be careful in this area. But, as long as you unlock Meyer’s Market—which you can do by progressing through the main quest—you can enter this area reasonably early. I got the Beaver when I was level 12.

How to use the Logging Beaver in Once Human

It needs Deviant Power to log. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use the Logging Beaver in Once Human, you must place it in an Isolated Containment Unit at your base. If it has over 30 Deviant Power, it will automatically go out and start logging the trees in the area. You can then change this number using the cog icon next to the “how to activate” section. When its power hits zero, it’ll become dormant. The Logging Beaver Deviant becomes more efficient with more Deviant Energy it has.

You can increase its Deviant Power Regeneration and Mood by placing the Isolated Containment Unit near crops, if there’s electricity, and if you have a radio playing music nearby. Another option is to refill its Deviant Power using its Mood. However, this isn’t ideal as its Mood determines its gathering speed, so if you use all of its Mood, it will be very slow at gathering logs.

When the Logging Beaver finds logs, you’ll see garden bags beneath it inside its Isolated Containment Unit. You can collect these from the Beaver by standing close to the containment unit and clicking “Using Facility (F).”

The Logging Beaver is a great way to get logs passively, like the Digby Boy, who passively mines minerals and is one of the first Deviants you should actively search for in Once Human.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy