How to find and catch Buzzy Bee in Once Human

The Buzzy Bee is one of the first territory Deviations you can find and catch in Once Human. Its purpose is to help increase the mutation chance of your crops, making it a valuable farming buddy for your base.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to wrangle and use Buzzy Bees in Once Human.

Where to find Buzzy Bee in Once Human

It’s south of the Rift Anchor. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. I’ll need to try a few times to catch it. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

Buzzy Bee can be found south of the Sutherland Family Orchard between the grape vines in the Dayton Wetlands in Once Human, roughly at the coordinates 7313 and -5423. Once you’ve found the bee, press “F” to catch it. You may need to press “F” a few times to catch it.

Because the Dayton Wetlands is such a low-level area, you can easily run through the orchard without too much trouble. If you don’t find the bee between the orchard rows, it’ll be roaming in the next row. If you still can’t find it, go to a Teleportation Tower to change worlds and check back again. There may be other locations where the Buzzy Bee can be found, and I’ll update this guide if any more locations are confirmed.

As you can see from my image of the Buzzy Bee, Once Human has not been up to par since a gamebreaking July 18 update. Many features, like the menu, hot bar, keys, and more, have yet to be fixed, so if your screen is dark and you’re unable to use any functions, you won’t be able to catch the bee just yet.

How to use the Buzzy Bee in Once Human

Buzzy Bee is a territory Deviation, so you can’t use in combat. Instead, place it in an Isolated Containment Unit at your base to grow crops. This will increase the mutation chance of your planted crops. Basically, it increases your crop production.

Once inside the containment unit, if it has over 30 Deviant Power, it will automatically begin working on planted crops. It will become dormant when its power reaches zero and return to its containment unit to regain power. For faster recovery, it likes to listen to music and be near crops and flowers. If you have the Logging Beaver or Electric Eel, they also regenerate their power faster with music. So, getting a radio is vital for many of these territory Deviants.

If you are wondering how to improve your crop yields around your base, getting Buzzy Bee is among the very best ways to do this in Once Human.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy