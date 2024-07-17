How to catch Electric Eels in Once Human

Catching an Electric Eel in Once Human is one of the most challenging tasks in the post-apocalyptic because they’re slippery little critters who don’t like to be caught. That said, if you have the time on your hands and come armed with a fishing road and a whole lot of bait, you can definitely catch these eels.

Here’s how to find and catch Electric Eels in Once Human.

How to catch an Electric Eel Deviant in Once Human

I swear it was taunting me at this point. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. This is a great place to start fishing. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. Fishing rods are easy to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

The Electric Eel can be caught off the Docks of Meyer’s Market (which you’ll find roughly at coordinates 5698 and -6643). As you unlock more of the map, you may be able to find Electric Eels in the areas, but I’ve confirmed this one and have been using it quite early in the game too, so it’s a very early game winner.

The eels are easy to see in the water, but catching them is tedious. I’ve wasted hours trying to catch the Electric Eel to no avail. When I first tried to fish for it, I used the Dough Fish Bait, and after just under 100 attempts, I switched to the Basic Bait and then caught an Electric Eel off the Meyer’s Market docks in under five tries. Needless to say, I was a little peeved, but at least I’d learned the easiest way.

If you’ve never fished, first craft a fishing rod at your Supplies Workbench using logs and copper ingots. Then you can buy bait from Margerie at the docks.

How to use the Electric Eel in Once Human

A necessity for increasing your generator’s power limit. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

In Once Human, the Electric Eel is used to increase the power limit of your generators. Because of this, they are a vital Deviant to have at your base.

Like all territory Deviants, place it in an Isolated Containment Unit for it to work. Of course, you’ll also need some generators built for its skills to be useful. You can unlock generators via the Logistics tree in Memetics using Meme Points.

After placing it in the containment unit, it’ll automatically roam around your base if it has over 30 Deviant Power and increase your generator’s power limit. When its power is at zero, it returns to the containment unit; use Blue Lights, Heat, and Music to help it regenerate its Deviant Power faster. If you have the Logging Beaver, music also helps them regenerate Deviant Power, so playing in the background is a good idea for killing two birds with one stone.

This was by far the most tedious Deviant I’ve had to catch so far in Once Human, but it’s 100 percent worth the pain; the extra power goes very, very far.

