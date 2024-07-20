Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image showing Gold Ore in Once Human
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Once Human

How to get Gold Ore in Once Human

One of the most precious items.
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
|

Published: Jul 20, 2024 11:24 am

Once Human features various materials with many uses. One of the most precious materials is Gold Ore, which can be hard to get, especially if you’ve never encountered it before in the game.

Recommended Videos

No worries, though: Here’s how you can find and acquire Gold Ore in Once Human.

How to get Gold Ore in Once Human

Image showing Gold Ore in Once Human.
You’ll find Gold Ore out in the open in many areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can mine the Gold Ore in different areas in Once Human. These include Lone Wolf Wastes, Chalk Peak, Red Sands, and Blackheart. These are late-game areas, so be prepared to encounter some potential danger, especially if you are under-leveled. Unlike other ores in the game with noticeably jagged edges like Aluminum, Gold Ore is easily recognizable by its yellow smooth sheen and reflective surface. 

You cannot mine Gold Ore with a regular pickaxe since it is a rare resource. As such, you need to use a Tungsten Pickaxe. To get one, go to the Memetics Cradle, click on Infrastructure, and unlock Tungsten Alloy Pickaxes. After that, enter the Supplies Workbench and craft them. Once you craft the item, head to your inventory and equip the item with your hotbar to use it to mine the gold ore. You can also buy Gold Ore from other players, but this is incredibly expensive, and the price varies depending on several factors.

Gold Ore can be sold for a lot of money and is used to craft many advanced items and tools, making it a highly important resource in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.