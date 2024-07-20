Once Human features various materials with many uses. One of the most precious materials is Gold Ore, which can be hard to get, especially if you’ve never encountered it before in the game.

No worries, though: Here’s how you can find and acquire Gold Ore in Once Human.

How to get Gold Ore in Once Human

You’ll find Gold Ore out in the open in many areas. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can mine the Gold Ore in different areas in Once Human. These include Lone Wolf Wastes, Chalk Peak, Red Sands, and Blackheart. These are late-game areas, so be prepared to encounter some potential danger, especially if you are under-leveled. Unlike other ores in the game with noticeably jagged edges like Aluminum, Gold Ore is easily recognizable by its yellow smooth sheen and reflective surface.

You cannot mine Gold Ore with a regular pickaxe since it is a rare resource. As such, you need to use a Tungsten Pickaxe. To get one, go to the Memetics Cradle, click on Infrastructure, and unlock Tungsten Alloy Pickaxes. After that, enter the Supplies Workbench and craft them. Once you craft the item, head to your inventory and equip the item with your hotbar to use it to mine the gold ore. You can also buy Gold Ore from other players, but this is incredibly expensive, and the price varies depending on several factors.

Gold Ore can be sold for a lot of money and is used to craft many advanced items and tools, making it a highly important resource in the game.

