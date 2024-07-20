All Sunbury Middle School crate locations in Once Human

The Sunbury Middle School is one of the points of interest in Once Human, and it is full of dangerous Deviants guarding high loot crates containing precious weaponry and armor for you.

Just like any other point of interest in Once Human, it is filled with hidden chests that you need to find to complete the exploration of the location. The Sunbury Middle School is located in the southwest direction of Meyer’s Market, which is unlocked after you reach level 15 following the game’s tutorial quests.

Here is everything you need to know to open all the chests in Sunbury Middle School in Once Human.

Sunbury Middle School crate locations in Once Human

Gear Crate Location in Sunbury Middle School location in Once Human

Just in the centre. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s very easy to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gear Crate is the easiest to find in this list of Once Human goodies, and it is by the basketball court roughly located at coordinates (5258, -6972). The blue basketball court is surrounded by cars with wires, so you’ll have to find your way in by jumping over any vehicle. However, remember there are multiple strong Deviants inside the court, so use your weapons to nullify them and then make your way to the center of the court to open the crate.

Sunbury Middle School Weapon Crates location

1) Inside the high school swimming pool

Kinda scary. Screenshot by Dot Esports Big building with a swimming pool in it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 5290, -6915

Well, things are creepy at this next place. But you have to enter the building, which is located on the north side of the campus. Then a wooden ramp should lead you to the swimming pool, which has no water, but the walls are of eerie red signs signifying a cult. The weapon crate should be in front of these walls, and you can easily open it to complete the crate part of your exploration. However, there is one more weapon crate that you can open at this location.

2) Above the school’s main entrance

Go up on the wooden structure. Screenshot by Dot Esports Climb the wooden ramp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: 5295, -7012

This one’s a bit tricky to find, but you can get to it easily if you find the high school’s entrance gate and follow the bridge made of wooden planks that make you climb the building. Follow the bridge until you reach the first terrace, where you should find a storage crate.

After that, jump towards a door hidden away in the wooden structure in front of you to go even higher on the top of the building. Once you reach the top of the structure, turn right twice to be at the edge of the structure to find the weapon crate.

Sunbury Middle School Mystical Crate location

Best chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports The highest terrace of the high school gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have scratched your head to find this final highly sought-after Mystical chest in Sunbury Middle School, you definitely aren’t alone. Sitting at coordinates (5283, -7015), you must follow the same route you followed for the second weapon crate. After reaching the top, go to the opposite side of the staircase and find another terrace with the Mystical Crate, which will give you a blueprint for an armor set.

Next, you can look at our guides for finding all the crates in Harborside and High Banks in Once Human.

