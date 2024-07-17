All Harborside crate locations in Once Human

The area of Harborside, filled with crocodiles, is unsafe for extended stays. But it’s an excellent opportunity to search for crates and discover valuable loot as the region of Broken Delta offers plentiful treasures in Once Human.

In this guide, we’ll go through all the loot crates you can find in Harborside.

Harborside crate locations in Once Human

Easily accessible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the sealife-infested area of Harborside, there are three crates to be found. These crates contain Mystical, Weapons, and Gear. We’ve outlined the crate categories and their locations in Once Human to minimize confusion.

Harborside Mystical Crate location

You can locate the Mystical Crate on the ship docked at the Harborside. After defeating the boss, use the wooden crates to climb up. The crate is covered in green algae inside the ship’s control panel area. Press F to unlock it and receive valuable loot.

The Mystical Crate holsters the upper echelon of loot in Once Human. They are much lower in number compared to other loot crates and provide plenty of scarce and resourceful items.

Harborside Weapon Crate location

Switch on your flashlights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Harborside has just one Weapon Crate to find, similarly located within a ship. Head to the ship’s rear, enter through the door and swim to the bottom. Proceed to the far end of the compartment, where you’ll discover a small locker room containing the Weapon Crate on the floor. Press F to pick it up.

Harborside Gear Crate location

The Gear Crate is the last crate available in the Harborside area of Broken Delta and presents the greatest challenge to obtain. To find it, navigate through the dangerous waters teeming with crocodiles.

Climb the ramp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Swim down to the flooded area and locate a building covered in graffiti directly in front of the Rift Anchor. This building, unmistakable with its ramp leading to the roof, requires you to swim past the crocodiles and climb onto the roof to locate the Gear Crate. Approach the crate and press F to collect it in Once Human.

