All Broken Delta crate locations in Once Human

In Once Human‘s Broken Delta region, an abundance of crates offers players ample opportunities to equip their characters with powerful gear and equipment. To help players make the most of these resources, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide listing all the locations across Broken Delta.

Broken Delta crate locations in Once Human

Easier to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Due to the abundant presence of crates across the expansive Broken Delta region, we have categorized them into three distinct types: Mystical, Weapons, and Gear. Each category offers unique advantages to players seeking enhanced equipment and resources in Once Human.

Below, you will find a comprehensive list detailing the precise locations of these crates and the methods for acquiring them.

All Broken Delta Mystical Crate locations

Mystical Crates represent the pinnacle of loot in Once Human, offering players top-tier gear and resources for enhancement. Scattered throughout the Broken Delta region, these crates have a distinctive red beam that marks their location. Below, we have outlined the precise whereabouts of all 11 Mystical Crates for your convenience.

Edition Number Location How to get 01 Eastern Railway Junction The first Mystical Crate can be found in the southern section of the railway station. Climb on top of the wrecked train to spot the red beam for the Mystic crate illuminating. 02 High Banks This crate is inside the research center. Enter through the main door and make a right turn. The crate is in the corner. 03 Hearest Industries Use the elevator to reach the sniper tower and open the crate. 04 Sutherland Chemical Plant Head inside the plant and reach the fenced-off area in the eastern section. Use the catwalk above to go across the blocked-off area and collect the Mystical Crate. 05 Gaia Cliff Danger zone Travel towards the shed facing the Teleportation Tower. Climb on top of it and glide across the ledge to locate the crate. 06 Gaia Research Center Ruins This crate is in the research center. Enter through the main door and take a right turn. The crate is in the corner. 07 Junkyard Travel to the southern section of Broken Delta towards the Junkyard. The Mystical Crate will be placed inside the wrecked train. 08 Sunbury The Mystical Crate will be placed next to the sniper perch on the rooftop of the large building in the settlement. 09 Sunbury Middle School Climb on top of the school building to spot the crate. 10 Harbor Swim inside the docked ship at the harbor to find the chest placed on the deck. 11 Wild Dog Isle Outpost This crate will be placed behind the glass sealed door in the central building of the settlement.

All Broken Delta Weapon Crate locations

Sneaky little crate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Crates, as their name implies, supply players with new weapons for their adventures in Once Human. Numerous Weapon Crates are scattered throughout various areas of the Broken Delta. We have mentioned a list of locations to discover and open these crates.

Edition Number Location How to get 01 Eastern Railway Junction There are three Weapon Crates in the Eastern Railway Junction. One is on the rooftop of the building in the north, the second is next to the Mystical Crate, and the third is in the southern building of the settlement. 02 Knight Vehicle Repairs The crate will be placed inside the small hamlet in the eastern section of the Broken Delta region. 03 Meyer Similarly, another Weapon Crate is inside the small house of Meyer in the central area of the region. 04

Gaia Research Center Ruins There are two Weapon Crates available in the Research center. Use the main entrance and turn right to spot the spot first crate. The second crate is on the floor above. 05 Ship Graveyard Head towards the southern section of the map towards the Ship Graveyard hamlet. A crate will be placed on the first floor. 06 Sunbury Two Weapon Crates can be found in the settlement of Sunbury. The first will be placed on the first floor of the building in the north. The second crate can be found in the Eastern section next to the broken building. 07 Sunbury Middle School Two crates are in the school. One is on the rooftop of the main campus, and the second will be placed on the first floor of the north building. 08 Harbor Jump on the ship docked next to the harbor and swim towards the null to spot the Weapon chest. 09 High Banks Travel to the southern building of the High Banks settlements and climb to the second floor. The Weapon Crate will be placed in one of the rooms. 10 Wild Dog Isle Outpost After completing the tutorial, travel to the central building of the settlement to find a crate next to the Mystical Crate. 11 Hearst Industries Two Weapon Crates are inside the industrial plant. One in the eastern section and the other on top of the pipeline structure.

All Broken Delta Gear Crate locations

Hidden inside rooms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gear Crates are plentiful in the Broken Delta area. Like other crates, they provide players with improved gear and items that can be used for traversal. Some locations contain multiple Gear Crates and offer superior items to players. We’ve listed all of the Gear crate locations below.

Edition Number Location How to get 01 Eastern Railway Junction The first Gear Crate can be found on top of the wrecked train that holds the Mystical Crate in the Eastern Railway Junction 02 High Banks Head inside the main mansion of the High Banks settlements and go to the first floor to spot the crate. 03 Hearst Industries Two crates are available for collection in the industrial plant. Both crates will be placed in the office building next to the plant’s entrance gates. 04 Wild Dog Isle Outpost Go across the glassed-sealed building towards the helicopter to spot the crate. 05 Sunbury Middle School This Gear Crate can be found on the first floor of the Sunbury Middle School in Once Human. 06 Sunbury Two crates are placed in the Sunbury settlement. The first is on the first floor of the main building, and the second is illuminated on the main street next to the houses. 07 Junkyard Head inside the main building of the Junkyard to spot the Gear Crate placed next to the debris. 08 Gaia Research Center Ruins A Gear Crate can be found in the research center. Travel across the catwalk towards the eastern section of the building to spot the chest. 09 Sutherland Chemical Plant Defeat Umbrella Girl, protecting the Gear Crate on top of the structure in the port to retrieve the chest.

