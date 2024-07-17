Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Mystical Crates Once Human
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Once Human

All Broken Delta crate locations in Once Human

Gotta find them all.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 08:36 am

In Once Human‘s Broken Delta region, an abundance of crates offers players ample opportunities to equip their characters with powerful gear and equipment. To help players make the most of these resources, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide listing all the locations across Broken Delta.

Recommended Videos

Broken Delta crate locations in Once Human

Picture of the Mystical Crate having toy in Once Human.
Easier to spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Due to the abundant presence of crates across the expansive Broken Delta region, we have categorized them into three distinct types: Mystical, Weapons, and Gear. Each category offers unique advantages to players seeking enhanced equipment and resources in Once Human.

Below, you will find a comprehensive list detailing the precise locations of these crates and the methods for acquiring them.

All Broken Delta Mystical Crate locations

Mystical Crates represent the pinnacle of loot in Once Human, offering players top-tier gear and resources for enhancement. Scattered throughout the Broken Delta region, these crates have a distinctive red beam that marks their location. Below, we have outlined the precise whereabouts of all 11 Mystical Crates for your convenience.

Edition NumberLocation How to get
01Eastern Railway JunctionThe first Mystical Crate can be found in the southern section of the railway station. Climb on top of the wrecked train to spot the red beam for the Mystic crate illuminating.
02High BanksThis crate is inside the research center. Enter through the main door and make a right turn. The crate is in the corner.
03Hearest IndustriesUse the elevator to reach the sniper tower and open the crate.
04Sutherland Chemical PlantHead inside the plant and reach the fenced-off area in the eastern section. Use the catwalk above to go across the blocked-off area and collect the Mystical Crate.
05Gaia Cliff Danger zoneTravel towards the shed facing the Teleportation Tower. Climb on top of it and glide across the ledge to locate the crate.
06Gaia Research Center RuinsThis crate is in the research center. Enter through the main door and take a right turn. The crate is in the corner.
07JunkyardTravel to the southern section of Broken Delta towards the Junkyard. The Mystical Crate will be placed inside the wrecked train.
08SunburyThe Mystical Crate will be placed next to the sniper perch on the rooftop of the large building in the settlement.
09Sunbury Middle SchoolClimb on top of the school building to spot the crate.
10HarborSwim inside the docked ship at the harbor to find the chest placed on the deck.
11Wild Dog Isle OutpostThis crate will be placed behind the glass sealed door in the central building of the settlement.

All Broken Delta Weapon Crate locations

Weapon Crate Once Human
Sneaky little crate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapon Crates, as their name implies, supply players with new weapons for their adventures in Once Human. Numerous Weapon Crates are scattered throughout various areas of the Broken Delta. We have mentioned a list of locations to discover and open these crates.

Edition NumberLocationHow to get
01Eastern Railway JunctionThere are three Weapon Crates in the Eastern Railway Junction. One is on the rooftop of the building in the north, the second is next to the Mystical Crate, and the third is in the southern building of the settlement.
02Knight Vehicle RepairsThe crate will be placed inside the small hamlet in the eastern section of the Broken Delta region.
03MeyerSimilarly, another Weapon Crate is inside the small house of Meyer in the central area of the region.
04
Gaia Research Center Ruins		There are two Weapon Crates available in the Research center. Use the main entrance and turn right to spot the spot first crate. The second crate is on the floor above.
05Ship GraveyardHead towards the southern section of the map towards the Ship Graveyard hamlet. A crate will be placed on the first floor.
06SunburyTwo Weapon Crates can be found in the settlement of Sunbury. The first will be placed on the first floor of the building in the north. The second crate can be found in the Eastern section next to the broken building.
07Sunbury Middle SchoolTwo crates are in the school. One is on the rooftop of the main campus, and the second will be placed on the first floor of the north building.
08HarborJump on the ship docked next to the harbor and swim towards the null to spot the Weapon chest.
09High BanksTravel to the southern building of the High Banks settlements and climb to the second floor. The Weapon Crate will be placed in one of the rooms.
10Wild Dog Isle OutpostAfter completing the tutorial, travel to the central building of the settlement to find a crate next to the Mystical Crate.
11Hearst IndustriesTwo Weapon Crates are inside the industrial plant. One in the eastern section and the other on top of the pipeline structure.

All Broken Delta Gear Crate locations

Gear Crate Once Human
Hidden inside rooms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gear Crates are plentiful in the Broken Delta area. Like other crates, they provide players with improved gear and items that can be used for traversal. Some locations contain multiple Gear Crates and offer superior items to players. We’ve listed all of the Gear crate locations below.

Edition NumberLocationHow to get
01Eastern Railway JunctionThe first Gear Crate can be found on top of the wrecked train that holds the Mystical Crate in the Eastern Railway Junction
02High BanksHead inside the main mansion of the High Banks settlements and go to the first floor to spot the crate.
03Hearst IndustriesTwo crates are available for collection in the industrial plant. Both crates will be placed in the office building next to the plant’s entrance gates.
04Wild Dog Isle OutpostGo across the glassed-sealed building towards the helicopter to spot the crate.
05Sunbury Middle SchoolThis Gear Crate can be found on the first floor of the Sunbury Middle School in Once Human.
06SunburyTwo crates are placed in the Sunbury settlement. The first is on the first floor of the main building, and the second is illuminated on the main street next to the houses.
07JunkyardHead inside the main building of the Junkyard to spot the Gear Crate placed next to the debris.
08Gaia Research Center RuinsA Gear Crate can be found in the research center. Travel across the catwalk towards the eastern section of the building to spot the chest.
09Sutherland Chemical PlantDefeat Umbrella Girl, protecting the Gear Crate on top of the structure in the port to retrieve the chest.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook