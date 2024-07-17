All High Banks crate locations in Once Human

At the start of Once Human, your mission is to explore various settlements within the Broken Delta region, including High Banks. Despite its weathered appearance, this town hides numerous loot crates waiting to be discovered.

In this guide, we’ll go over all of the loot crates you can find in the High Banks settlement of Once Human.

Where to find all High Banks crates in Once Human

X marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like other loot crates scattered throughout the Broken Delta, High Banks also contains several types: Mystical, Weapons, and Gear crates. We’ve conveniently listed the locations of each type of crate for your convenience.

High Banks Mystical crate location

The Mystical Crate is considered the most valuable among the crates available. To locate it in High Banks, go to the main hall of the settlement and ascend the wooden stage near the water poster. Look for the Mystical Crate emitting a red beam of light. Approach it and press F to collect it in Once Human.

High Banks Weapon crate location

Switch on your flashlight to locate it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding the Weapon Crate is straightforward. After dispatching all enemies surrounding the grand mansion in the southern corner of High Banks, proceed inside and ascend the stairs to the first floor. There, you’ll discover the Weapon Crate placed prominently in front of you, beside the elegant furniture.

High Banks Gear Crate location

Placed in places you wouldn’t notice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the High Banks settlement of Broken Delta, there is just one Gear Crate. To locate it, proceed beyond the large mansion to the second house in the eastern corner. Ascend the balcony of this house and move towards the side facing the empty pool. You’ll spot the Gear Crate directly in front of you.

