No Rest for the Wicked roadmap: All upcoming areas, multiplayer, and end-game content

No Rest for the Wicked entered early access on April 18. The game is still unpolished, but Moon Studios has promised regular updates even during early access.

Recommended Videos

The No Rest for the Wicked patch roadmap was revealed in March 2024, and it outlines the major features coming with the first couple of updates. Even though the roadmap is just a rough update plan, there’s a chance it may change in the future due to player feedback. Here’s the full No Rest for the Wicked patch roadmap.

When is the next No Rest for the Wicked update?

No Rest for the Wicked just entered early access on April 18, and it’s too early to say when the next patch will go live. If I had to make a wild guess, I’d say you shouldn’t expect a big update for at least two to three months.

No Rest for the Wicked roadmap: All upcoming content, zones, and multiplayer

No Rest for the Wicked early access patch roadmap. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Moon Studios

The dev has two concrete updates planned for No Rest for the Wicked early access. While the first one will introduce multiplayer, the second will feature The Breach. The dev also has plans to add more story chapters with every new update. Moon Studios will reveal more details about these updates as they near the release date.

Update one

The first update will add multiplayer and three more zones:

Marin Woods

Lowland Meadows

Hunter’s Vale

Update two

The second update introduces The Breach, and players believe this should be the second part of the story. Unfortunately, the dev hasn’t revealed any additional details about this, and you’ll have to wait patiently until the reveal to find out more.

Future updates

Moon Studios plans to stay in touch with the community to make No Rest for the Wicked the best game possible. Other features that are planned to be released but don’t have any specific release window are:

Roguelike dungeons called Cerim’s Crucible (should be available after finishing the campaign)

Additional rewards

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more