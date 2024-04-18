How to save your game in No Rest for the Wicked

Saving your progress in any game is vital to ensure you don’t have to repeat yourself, and you want to avoid retracing every step you take in No Rest for the Wicked. Thankfully, there is a specific way to save the game.

Because No Rest for the Wicked is a difficult game, saving is only available at certain points. You want to ensure you go through with it at specific times, and if you’re wondering the best way to save the game, it happens at a certain time. There is a penalty to death outside of losing progress, which is also important to remember.

How saving works in No Rest for the Wicked

You can rest at the Cerim Whispers you find, saving your progress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to track down and interact with the Cerim Whispers to save your progress while playing No Rest for the Wicked. These locations have a distinct blue aura around them, and when you interact with them, you can save your game. You want to make sure you seek these out before advancing too far in the game; otherwise, you might be backtracking a good deal, and some of your equipment will take durability damage.

These are scattered throughout your playthrough of No Rest for the Wicked, and they are significantly different from cooking fires. Whenever you find a campfire, it’s a location where you can craft food using ingredients you find during your travels, but it does not offer you a place to save and rest. Instead, the Cerim Whispers are the only location where your progress is saved.

When you die, you return to the previous Cerim Whisper you were at and start again. Some of your items take durability damage, and there’s a chance they could break in No Rest for the Wicked if they have low durability. I recommend running through your inventory to check up on these before they become a hindrance, as they don’t offer any use during your playthrough, and it always helps to see how they help you on your stats page.

If you wander for a good deal of time in No Rest for the Wicked, open up the map to see if you have missed a Cerim Whisper. You don’t want to miss out on trying to retrace your steps too often without saving. After interacting with a Cerim Whisper, feel free to quit No Rest for the Wicked, and you should start back at the spot you left, losing no progress.

