Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked

Inventory space is very limited in No Rest for the Wicked. With only a small amount of space in your pockets, having some storage nearby is a necessity.

Even after your first upgrade, which you get after defeating the first boss outside of the central town of Sacrament, you only get a few additional slots in just one of your inventory sections. And from washing up on shore to entering Sacrament, you’re more than likely going to find a lot of loot quickly.

There’s a basic storage option available for all players right away once they reach Sacrament, but in order to get afford even more storage in No Rest for the Wicked, you’ll have to explore the housing market.

Where can I store items in No Rest for the Wicked?

Make the most of this space.

After defeating the boss outside Sacrament and meeting the townsfolk, you’ll be summoned to the Rookery at the top of the town, where both Roan and Watcher reside. Roan will offer you a room, and the most valuable feature of that room is a community chest that contains 40 slots for items. If playing co-op you will have to share this chest, but if you’re on your own, it’s entirely yours to store weapons and materials you may need later.

This town upgrade is such a time saver.

To avoid trekking all the way up to the Rookery every time you fast travel back to town, it’s highly recommended that you speak to Danos the builder in the town circle above the market. For just a small amount of Copper Ore and Pine Wood, you can build the Lodgings Staircase. Once that’s built, when you arrive back in town via the Cerim Whisper fast travel point, you can walk past Captain Randolph and use the blue door to access the stairwell that takes you right to the room with the community chest.

Once you’ve used up all the storage spots in this chest though, it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to access additional storage until you get a house.

What items should I store?

Rare weapons that you want to use but don’t have the stats requirement for yet should be stored. Also, any crafting materials other than Pine Wood, Copper Ore, or cooking recipe ingredients can be stored as well. If you need any of these materials to craft something in town, you can always run up to the Rookery chest and grab them.

