Overlook, scenic view of Sacrament in No Rest for the Wicked.
No Rest for the Wicked

All Sacrament building projects and material costs in No Rest for the Wicked

Build back better.
Scott Robertson
Published: Apr 19, 2024 05:41 pm

Sacrament serves as both your hub and the last bastion of civilization on the island of Sacra in No Rest for the Wicked, and you have the opportunity to return it to glory and reap the benefits by completing building projects.

Completing building projects will unlock new stations for you to craft at, expand the number of goods you can buy, allow you to more freely move about the city, and more importantly, pick up some Sacrament citizens down on their luck. If Sacrament serves as your home, why not leave it in a better state than when you found it?

Interested? Here are the basics of constructing buildings in Sacrament, a complete list of materials you’ll need, and which ones you should build first in No Rest for the Wicked.

How do you construct buildings in Sacrament in No Rest for the Wicked?

Danos the builder location in Sacrament in No Rest for the Wicked.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can construct buildings in Sacrament by speaking to Danos the builder, who is in the town circle. From the market square, head up into the circle where the preaching woman and the door to the War Room are. Danos will be in red to the right of the stairwell that continues upward.

You’ll first meet Danos after completing the Sacrament questline, after you stay the night in the Rookery and are given your temporary quarters by the Watcher and his apprentice Roan.

Speak to Danos and select the project you’d like to contribute to, and add the necessary materials. If you have all the necessary materials, you can select Contribute All and Danos will start working on the building project. You can also chip in materials over time and slowly work your way towards completing projects.

All Sacrament building projects in No Rest for the Wicked?

Sacrament building construction menu in No Rest for the Wicked.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here are all the starting building projects available in Sacrament in No Rest for the Wicked. The building projects for Grinnich’s General Goods, Eleanor’s Enchantment Shop, and Gordon’s Pantry are all upgrades to already existing buildings. The rest are entirely new structures or shops.

Building NameCostUnlocks
Lodgings Staircase2 Pine Wood, 1 Copper OreStairwell from Market area to Rookery, Lodgings, Community Chest
Fillmore’s Smithy10 Pine Wood, 5 Copper OreFurnace used to create ingots from ore, Anvil to craft weapons and armor
Whittacker’s Crafting Shack10 Pine Wood, 5 Copper OreWorkbench to craft furniture and utensils, Sawmill to refine wood into planks
Rookery Elevator10 Spruce Wood, 5 Iron Ore, 3 ClayElevator that takes you from town square up to the Rookery entrance
Caroline’s Inn10 Pine Wood, 5 Copper OreInn that offers beds to sleep in that restore health overnight
Mira and Meri’s Tailor Shop10 Pine Wood, 5 Copper OreSewing Table to craft cloth and leather armor, Spinning Wheel to refine thread into garments
Gallows Scaffolding10 Pine Wood, 5 Copper OreScaffolding and staircase that connects gallows to northern part of city
Grinnich’s General Goods10 Pine Wood, 5 Copper OreUpgrade to Grinnich’s market stand, offering more items and utilities
Eleanor’s Enchantment Shop10 Pine Wood, 5 Copper OreUpgrade to Eleanor’s Enchantment shop, offering more gem and enchantment variety
Gordon’s Pantry10 Pine Wood, 5 Copper OreUpgrade to Gordon’s restaurant, offering more ingredients, cooked meals, and access to the Stove for cooking more advanced meals.

Gordon’s Pantry is only available to upgrade after you rescue Gordon in the quest The Innkeeper’s Wife. Many of these buildings can also receive another upgrade after their completion, at the cost of Spruce Wood, Iron Ore, and Clay.

Which Sacrament buildings should I construct first in No Rest for the Wicked?

Fillmore's Smithy in Sacrament in No Rest for the Wicked.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The very first thing you should absolutely build in Sacrament is the Lodgings Staircase. It only costs a measly two Pine Wood and a single piece of Copper Ore, and it gives you a much-needed shortcut from the market square to your quarters to the top of the Rookery. Being able to get quick access to your quarters also means getting quick access to one of your few early game item storage containers.

After that, Fillmore’s Smithy is a great early building since you can start smelting ore into ingots to fashion into weapons and armor. It’s an even better choice if you’re playing a heavy build character.

Building Caroline’s Inn provides one of the few places where you can restore health without consuming meals, so I would consider that one next. Mira and Meri’s Tailor Shop is worth building if you fancy light armors, and an upgrade to Eleanor’s Enchantment Shop is great for playing magic-based characters.

VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.