Filmore the Blacksmith is one of the first friendly NPCs you’ll meet after you arrive at Isola Sacra. Not only do you need him to open the gate for you, but he can also repair your equipment and even buy and sell you some items.

Here’s how to find Filmore the Blacksmith in No Rest for the Wicked.

Filmore the Blacksmith location in No Rest for the Wicked

Filmore is a nice guy, even though his prices are high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Filmore the Blacksmith is located just outside the first closed gate you come across in No Rest for the Wicked. Look for the huge bonfire just before the gate. Immediately south of the bonfire is a locked door of the Mess Hall. Filmore is inside. If you get close to the door you can actually hear Filmore getting beaten up by a bunch of Risen.

How to find the Mess Hall key in No Rest for the Wicked

The Mess Hall is south from the bonfire. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Mess Hall Key is just south from the locked gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports Loot the Key off the soldier’s body. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the door to the Mess Hall, you need the Mess Hall key.

Go where the locked gate is and head south. There is a small passageway leading to a scaffolding. On the left side, there is a soldier’s body, which has the Mess Hall Key. Loot the Key and go back to the door.

Be careful when you unlock the door because there are three enemies inside. While you can mow them down pretty quickly, they can do the same to you if you aren’t careful. There’s no need to parry or block their attacks; just try not to get hit, and you should be fine. After you deal with them, not only will you rescue Filmore, but you’ll also get the lever for opening the locked gate.

What does Filmore the Blacksmith do in No Rest for the Wicked?

Filmore will eventually come to Sacrament when you gain access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As his name suggests, Filmore is a Blacksmith and happily sells you weapons and tools and can even repair them. Filmore can also buy any extra items you might be carrying. Later in the game, Fillmore moves to Sacrament (the main city), where he sells you weapons and blueprints and can repair your stuff (he will charge a pretty penny, so make sure you have enough Silver on you).

You can also upgrade Filmore’s shop so he can stock more items and even get the ability to forge ores into ingots for you.

