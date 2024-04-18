How to repair Equipment in No Rest for the Wicked

The equipment you’re using in No Rest for the Wicked won’t last forever, and you may need to repair it. If your equipment breaks, things will look bad, so you want to ensure you know the quickest way to fix these items.

Recommended Videos

There’s a specific way you must repair your equipment in No Rest for the Wicked. Like everything else in the game, these details are revealed as you progress through the main story. I recommend keeping an eye on your equipment as you play, and if you ever fall, see how badly your equipment took a hit before you need to repair everything.

How repairing equipment works in No Rest for the Wicked

Let’s fix these up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to repair equipment you wear in No Rest for the Wicked is to find Repair Powder. These limited resources can drop from chests, or you can find a breakable crate or object that drops them. I was about to locate my first one while exploring the southwest side of Mariner’s Keep when I initially arrived on the island.

When looking in your inventory, you can find Repair Powder after you loot it, and it should be underneath the consumables category. When you highlight the Repair Powder, it should restore durability to all items you’re wearing in No Rest for the Wicked. If there are items with durability damage in your inventory that you’re not wearing at the time, their durability ratings will not increase. Your equipment is important to review, especially if you’re keeping an eye on your stats.

However, there’s also a chance to repair your equipment when you reach the blacksmith, Fillmore. It’s a person you can find as you progress through the main story, but you won’t get to them immediately. This takes time after you’ve landed at the beginning of No Rest for the Wicked. Repairing any of your equipment also costs money at Fillmore, who is willing to help, but at a reasonable cost. The area you’re looking for to rescue him is better explored after you save the game.

Because the Repair Powders are limited items, you want to use them sparingly in No Rest for the Wicked. You can find additional ones as you explore and branch out from the starting location. This has been one of the more reliable ways we’ve discovered to repair broken equipment in No Rest for the Wicked, and these limited resources are always tough to track down in every game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more