Odessa leaning on the edge of a ship in No Rest for the Wicked.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
No Rest for the Wicked

No Rest for the Wicked players died 35 million times in its launch weekend alone

Some stats may surprise you.
Image of Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad
|
Published: May 11, 2024 11:49 am

No Rest for the Wicked devs Private Division revealed some interesting stats on May 10, pulled from the game’s Early Access launch weekend from almost a month ago. From rat kill counts to the most ferocious boss, there was a lot to see.

Recommended Videos

Perhaps the most interesting detail in the post is that No Rest for the Wicked players died over 35 million times during their playthrough in just the launch weekend alone. However, this is not much of a surprise, as the game is known for its challenging combat that requires players to be highly strategic.

warrick the boss in no rest for the wicked
Warrick is the game’s first boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We also learned 84,000 players drowned in the Coast, an early area of the game, and that players succumbed to gravity and fell to their deaths six million times. Additionally, over seven million rats have met their deaths at the hands of players. Thirty thousand players have also beaten the Cerim Crucible, a roguelike mode that serves as endgame content.

The most-used weapon in the Early Access period was the Blood-rusted Sword, a common early-game item. Private Division also revealed that the Warrick The Torn boss caused 2.5 million in-game deaths, and thus, the publisher deemed it the ‘Strongest Boss’ despite being the first such challenge. Finally, according to the post, players have played the game for almost six million hours, or six hundred and eighty years, across this play window.

No Rest for the Wicked launched on April 18, and is available now in Early Access on Steam, receiving support via updates and patches with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to save your game and save location in No Rest for the Wicked
Odessa leaning on the edge of a ship in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to save your game and save location in No Rest for the Wicked
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 30, 2024
Read Article No Rest for the Wicked’s fifth patch introduces much-needed QoL changes and a ton of bugfixes
Falstad Darak is talking big around his goons
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked’s fifth patch introduces much-needed QoL changes and a ton of bugfixes
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked
Character next to a storage chest in their house in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to save your game and save location in No Rest for the Wicked
Odessa leaning on the edge of a ship in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
How to save your game and save location in No Rest for the Wicked
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 30, 2024
Read Article No Rest for the Wicked’s fifth patch introduces much-needed QoL changes and a ton of bugfixes
Falstad Darak is talking big around his goons
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked’s fifth patch introduces much-needed QoL changes and a ton of bugfixes
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked
Character next to a storage chest in their house in No Rest for the Wicked.
Category: No Rest for the Wicked
No Rest for the Wicked
Where to store items in No Rest for the Wicked
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 26, 2024
Author
Abdul Saad
Abdul Saad is a seasoned entertainment journalist and critic and has been writing for over five years on multiple gaming sites. When he isn't writing or playing the latest JRPG, he can be found coding games of his own or tinkering with something electrical.